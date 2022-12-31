The Next Chapter Series Is Now In Session – "We Fight To Make Reading Fun Again With Our Children's Books"

The owner and founder of the Next Chapter Series is Diane Brown. The author thought that the best way to connect with children is by using relatable circumstances and situations to show family relations with both books “Mommy, Can I Look Like You.” and “Daddy, Can I Walk in Your Shoes.” Easy to read and fun to read. The books will available on Amazon and everywhere books are sold.

The best way to help your kid succeed is by reading a book a day. Reading will help your kid learn how to read and write when going to school. The books are best for ages 1-12 years old.

The Next Chapter Series launches “Mommy, Can I Look Like You.” and “Daddy, Can I walk in Your Shoes.” ($15.00 Eleven11 Publishing LLC, January 2023) author Diane Brown will share Amari’s day in the life as she admires her mother and Ariaan’s life as his parents are divorced and live with his dad. Register to save your spot at the party via Zoom. Next Chapter Relaunch Party Tickets, Fri, Jan 6, 2023, at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite

Join Diane at Next Chapter Relaunch Party Tickets, Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite Relaunching “Mommy, Can I Look Like You.” and “Daddy, Can I Walk in Your Shoes.” Children can learn:

- How to read with their parent.

- How to make reading fun again.

- Different circumstances and situations with family, friends, environment, animals, and more.

After interviewing Diane, she says that the biggest problem in the children's book industry is that books are too boring. The books do not relate to the parents and child. “Mommy, Can I Look Like You.” shows different ways a daughter can look up to their mother from clothing, hair, and cleaning. “Daddy, Can I Walk in Your Shoes.” shows sons that a great relationship between your dada and grandpa is like your relationship with your dad. She will be releasing the next book are the series “Tiki’s Dream.” “Tiki’s Dream” will release in Spring 2023 and is about a dream a girl had after listening to her grandmother, aunt, and friends talk about their childhood.

Diane Brown was born in Clarkdale, Mississippi. She grew up on the south side of Chicago after moving when she was three. She attended Chicago Public Schools and gained her bachelor's degree in probation justice and psychology. She retired in 2018 as a probation officer in the social work field. Now she takes her love for children and the wisdom of God to create the best children’s books. Her first was published in 2019 inspired by the death of her son. Her mission is to leave a legacy that will make someone enjoy life as it unfolds. She relaunches “Mommy, Can I Look Like You.” and “Daddy, can I Walk in Your Shoes.” showing diversity and connection to love. Find out more about Diane Brown. https://nextchapters.org

These books will be available:

Mommy, Can I Look Like You? ($15.00, 30 pages, 5.5 x 8.5, paperback, ISBN: 979-8-218-09472-0 is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and online booksellers.)

Daddy, Can I Walk in Your Shoes. ($15.00, 30 pages, 8.5x 0.08 x 8.5, paperback, ISBN: 979-8412260655 is available anywhere books are sold.)

