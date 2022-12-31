Luxvoni.Com Announces Andrew Sabbatino, The Former Vice President Of Safe Life Defense, As Managing Partner

Marketing solutions company, Luxvoni has brought on a new managing partner with extensive experience in the field. This new managing partner will be aiding the company with their method of taking a limited number of clients to provide incredibly attentive service for each project.

Luxvoni has recently announced the addition of a new managing partner to their all-star marketing solutions firm. Known for their work with big brands and names like Jordan Belfort, Marques Odgen, Tony Robbins’, Mentor Box, RadioShack, and over 400 more, this firm is confident in the abilities of Andrew Sabbatino to add talent and skill to their team.

Andrew Sabbatino’s background

Andrew Sabbatino has been involved in digital marketing for about 14 years with a focus on eCommerce. From Amazon to eBay, he’s worked with numerous giants through drop shipping prior to creating his own brand, Safe Life Defense, that grew to an eight-figure company with over 100 employees.

Although most of his experience has been with physical products, he’s recently made the jump to service-based business models, such as Luxvoni. He is excited to begin helping a large number of entrepreneurs with great marketing solutions and services, as well as coaching through Luxvoni so that he can see them grow in their own businesses and brands.

Andrew Sabbatino’s extensive business and industry experience make him the ideal resource for Luxvoni’s clients to rely on to scale and grow their own businesses. His tried-and-true methods can be applied to almost any business, and he’s confident he can aid others in reaching the same success.

How Andrew Sabbatino’s experience will translate to Luxvoni

Luxvoni is an established marketing solutions company that excels at helping brands scale and grow their business. Their clients have seen incredible sales growth. For example, one customer went from a sales revenue of $82,000 a month before their work with Luxvoni to over $1 million a month only 11 months after beginning.

Another client was interested in creating an online course about building a successful marketing agency. With the partnership of Luxvoni, this course was launched and generated $24 million in a single year.

Their marketing funnel strategy is aimed at converting the low-traffic websites of customers into a revenue-generating “funnel” that ups their sales and ultimately grows their business.

Andrew Sabbatino’s work with Safe Life Defense shows his experience taking an idea from a one-man startup to a massive eight-figure company. His experience in growing businesses rapidly and well will aid Luxvoni’s clients in doing the same.

Conclusion

Luxvoni is dedicated to providing only top-tier service to each client they take on. Because of this, they can only accept a limited number of clients at a time. In order to take advantage of their great strategies and services, as well as work with team members like Andrew Sabbatino and Dakota Burford, it’s better to reach out sooner rather than later. Growing and scaling a business to incredible new heights is not only possible, but it’s also a reality with Luxvoni.

