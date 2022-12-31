The Story of Matteus Ribeiro, an Aspiring Entrepreneur in the Finance World Turned Selfmade Millionaire

Matteus Ribeiro is a young serial entrepreneur and the owner of the multi-million dollar company OBN Finance.

Hard work and persistence pay off, and Matteus Ribeiro is living proof of that. This young entrepreneur has accomplished more in a year than an average person could ever dream of.

Matteus started multiple businesses in the past couple of years, but none shined as much as his prized OBN Finance – an investment bank specialized in personal finance, business finance, and international trade.

Through OBN Finance, Matteus and his team have financed more than 1,300 high-profile businesses across the globe, mainly throughout Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Matteus has recently launched a side project called OBNxHU, which made a whopping $710,000 in profit within merely six months of sales.

OBN Finance quickly rose to the top and is now considered among the most prolific multi-million dollar companies, helping thousands of firms and companies worldwide acquire much-needed capital through OBN Finance’s premium financing options and products.

With great work come great rewards, and Matteus Ribeiro did not shy away from the success he achieved through pure skill and talent. Whenever he is not designing new courses for OBN Finance and helping his clients reach new heights in the business world, he can be seen in his Lamborghini Huracan Evo. He loves traveling in his gorgeous white Lamborghini, and he recently had a time of his life in Goiânia & Florianópolis, Brazil.

The luxurious lifestyle Matteus is leading as a selfmade millionaire has taken social media by storm. His selfies by luxurious pools, at exotic places, and on road trips in the white Lamborghini Huracan Evo are spreading like wildfire on social media platforms, and he is close to reaching 1 million followers on Instagram alone.

Matteus Ribeiro continues to reshape the finance space with OBN Finance and has helped multiple businesses under his umbrella firm “The Sosa Foundation”.

More information about Matteus Ribeiro is available on OBN Financial’s official website.

Media Contact

OBN Finance

Lucas Lurashenko

Azerbaijan