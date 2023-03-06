The Market Size for Global Automotive Clutch was valued at $9.20 Bn USD to $10.10 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 1.38 Percent
Automotive Clutch Market Overview
The device that many cars utilize to assist them to stay in gear is referred to as an "automotive clutch" in this context. To connect the engine to the transmission, a set of gears is used. The engine begins when you wish to start driving and progressively changes gears until it reaches the proper gear.
Demand for clutches and related parts has surged as a result of the widespread use of automated gearboxes. Additionally, the growing popularity of diesel engines in commercial vehicles is anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the anticipated time frame. The industry is expanding in part due to the increasing use of automated gearboxes in passenger cars.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Type and wet or dry friction clutch are two categories used to categorize the automobile clutch market. In comparison to the dry friction clutch segment, the wet friction clutch segment is anticipated to increase faster throughout the projection period. This is mostly a result of growing commercial vehicle market demand brought on by the vehicle's effective performance and prolonged lifespan. The dry friction clutch market, on the other hand, is anticipated to expand at a significantly slower rate due to its high cost.
By application, the automotive clutch market is divided. The largest market is for passenger cars, followed by that for commercial vehicles. Both passengers and cargo are transported using commercial vehicles. Due to consumer preference for more environmentally friendly automobiles, the passenger vehicle market is expanding quickly. As a result, there is now more demand in this market for automobile clutches.
The automotive clutch market is divided into four regions: RoW, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The market is dominated by North America due to the region's large population and rising SUV popularity. Due to the rising demand for passenger vehicles, the European region is anticipated to grow faster than the other regions.
Prominent Key Players of the Automotive Clutch Market:
To accurately reflect the competitive environment of the industry, we specifically investigate not only the huge corporations that have a considerable impact on a global scale but also the localized small and medium-sized enterprises that play key roles and have significant space for growth. Detailed company profiles of the major global players, including Schaeffler (Luk), ZF (Sachs), Valeo, F.C.C., Exedy, Borgwarner, Eaton, Aisin, CNC Driveline, Zhejiang Tieliu, Ningbo Hongxie, Hubei Tri-Ring, Chuangcun Yidong, Wuhu Hefeng, Rongcheng Huanghai, Guilin Fuda, Hangzhou Qidie, Dongfeng Propeller, etc.
Key Market Segments Table: Automotive Clutch Market
Based on types, the Automotive Clutch Market is primarily split into:
• Wet Friction Clutch
• Dry Friction Clutch
• Electromagnetic Clutch
By Application, the Automotive Clutch Market is divided into:
• Passenger Vehicle
• Commercial Vehicle
Measurement Center By geography, the Automotive Clutch Market is divided into:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The automobile clutch market has been significantly impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19. The supply problems have had an impact on clutch performance, and the conflict has led to an increase in warranty claims. Between 2017 and 2025, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% due to rising demand from the commercial vehicle segment.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Automotive Clutch Market:
Increasing demand from passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, expanding acceptance of automated driving technology, and rising expenditure in research & development are some of the major factors driving the automotive clutch market. High production costs, a lack of suitable supply chain infrastructure, and onerous regulatory requirements are a few of the major hindrances to market expansion.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
The following are some of the main advantages for stakeholders and industry participants:
• Efficiency boost: Automotive clutches are made to reduce emissions and increase fuel efficiency. Compared to manual gearboxes, they are also more
effective. As a result, operating expenses are reduced and emissions are decreased.
• Less maintenance is required: Over time, clutches become more dependable since they require less maintenance than manual transmissions. This is
particularly crucial in light of the rising cost of petroleum.
• Increased safety: When driving on ice or snow, for example, automotive clutches help keep the vehicle under control. Both the driver and other road
users are safer as a result.
Following is the list of TOC for the Automotive Clutch Market:
• Automotive Clutch Market - Executive Summary
• Automotive Clutch Market Outlook
• Market Definition
• Market by Type
• Growth Rate by Type
• Market by Application
• Competitor Landscape by Players
• Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Key Companies Status
• Manufacturing Cost Analysis
• Growth Rate by Application
• Company Profiles
• Market Possibilities, Risks, Challenges, and Influencing Factors
• Examination of Value Chain and Sales Channels
• Research Findings
• Appendix
• Disclaimer
• Conclusion
Why is the Automotive Clutch Market Research Report so Important?
• This report examines the existing position, current trends, and future prospects of the automotive clutch market.
• It provides an overview of the key participants in this market, their product portfolios, and a breakdown of their sales.
• The study also analyzes the market's top rivals as well as the overall competitive landscape.
• This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Automotive Clutch market, including definitions, classifications, applications, the industrial
supply chain, the competitive landscape, etc.
