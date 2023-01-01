The Latest Trends of Door Hardware That Are In Style
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, there are many contemporary designs of door handles in the door handle market to match every type of interior, be it residential or commercial.
Knurled door handles have become a very popular choice for homeowners looking to add a touch of texture and interest to their doors. These handles feature a unique, diamond-shaped pattern that is created by pressing or rolling a hard, pointed tool into the metal. The resulting texture provides a grip that is both comfortable and visually appealing.
Knurling allows hands or fingers to get a better grip on the knurled object than would be provided by the originally smooth metal surface. The knurled effect was often used on switches and dials in an industrial application to allow a good grip. In our modern homes and offices, we aren’t so concerned about the grip, but there is still something about the knurled pattern that feels very reassuring and pleasing to the touch.
Aesthetically it works too, as the eye is instantly drawn to the complex knurled patterns that catch the light and add an interesting depth and dimension to the metal finish. It has the ability to transform a cold harsh design into a warm enticing one.
When choosing knurled door handles for your home, there are a few factors to consider. First, consider the style of your home. Knurled handles can be found in a range of styles, from modern and minimalist to traditional and ornate. Choose a style that complements the overall aesthetic of your home.
Next, consider the material of the handles. Knurled handles are typically made of metal, such as brass, bronze, or chrome. Each material has its own unique characteristics and benefits. Brass, for example, is known for its durability and resistance to corrosion, while chrome is known for its shiny finish and resistance to fingerprints.
The Gold Boutique have created a range of beautiful knurled door handles and cabinet pulls as part of their high-quality range of door hardware range. The Gold Boutique’s Knurled range of handles and knobs have been created with the best precision engineering to ensure that the diamond-cut finish used on their knurled door handles is of the very highest quality. Exactly symmetrical, and beautifully cut, the ridges criss-cross perfectly to leave a diamond shape ridge with facets that then catch and reflect the light.
The knurled door handle finish used on the grips is particularly well suited to the warmer metal tones such as bronze, satin brass, and nickel. These finishes are very on-trend at the moment, with a move away from the traditional polished brass and the cold colors of polished chrome.
Try polished nickel silver and satin brass golden knurled handles for a subtle yet bright hardware look, or the satin muted colors and finishes of Black and Antique Brass to give a more luxurious, darker finish to the interior design trends that are very en-vogue currently.
