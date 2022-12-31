Submit Release
CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. - CBIO

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO in connection with its acquisition of the F351 program, a next-generation fibrosis drug, from GNI Group Ltd. and, in a separate transaction, its acquisition of a controlling interest in Beijing Continent for 6,266,521 shares of common stock and 12,340 shares of a new series of preferred stock (Series X) with economic rights equivalent to Catalyst's common stock. Each share of Series X preferred stock is convertible into 10,000 shares of common stock, subject to stockholder approval under Nasdaq rules and subject to a beneficial ownership conversion blocker. KSF is seeking to determine whether the transaction and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed transaction, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-cbio/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

