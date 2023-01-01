Jaycen Mag Changes Focus to Incorporate a More Modern Distribution of Online Publications

The outlet used to solely focus on print media, with its content focusing on baby and infancy care.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of Jaycen Mag Jaycen Dovic , is pleased to announce the company is switching from traditional print media to incorporate a more modern distribution of online publications.Jaycen Mag is a digital publication that helps current parents and parents-to-be to better raise their children through informative articles and blogs. The outlet was founded as a print media company in 2015 and boasts a number of expert writers on its diverse team.Recently, Jaycen is thrilled to announce that she has decided to transform the media company from printed media to an online publication. The move aims to further expand the website’s reach and be able to reach more people and make its content more accessible to everyone.“To be able to provide more parents with valuable knowledge about their children’s health and safety is truly important to me,” Jaycen says. “While I’ve always been passionate about babies and infants, this passion grew even deeper when I had children of my own. When I was pregnant, I found myself reaching to the internet for answers to so many questions I had and hope I can provide the same help to other moms and dads in need.”Some of the topics Jaycen Mag has covered over the past seven years include:• How to safely paint a crib• Different types of diapers for babies • Crib mattresses• Convertible cribs• Potty training• And so much more!For more information about Jaycen Mag, or to read its informative blogs, please visit https://jaycenmag.com/ About Jaycen DovicJaycen Dovic is an entrepreneur and mother of two beautiful girls. She started Jaycen Mag within months of giving birth to her eldest, Jessica, to better share her story and experiences in raising children. Initially, Jaycen created the publication as a magazine for friends and family, but it eventually grew to thousands of monthly subscribers.