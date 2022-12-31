Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1000 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:45 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, 32-year-old Tajh Robinson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two of an Establishment.