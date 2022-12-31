Australian Based Wellness Studio inLIFE Wellness Opens Up For Franchising Opportunities In Response To Its Overwhelming Success

The inLIFE Wellness brand has grown exponentially in a short time with industry veteran Scott Capelin at the helm. Scott Capelin has started, built, and sold a number of successful health clubs over the past 2 decades, and his latest offering - inLIFE Wellness - is the culmination of everything he has learned and occupies an untapped niche in the wellness market.

Sydney, Australia - inLIFE Wellness Studio, founded by fitness industry veteran Scott Capelin has formally announced plans to begin the franchising process in an effort to expand their brand to more cities across Australia, Asia, and the USA. As fitness enthusiasts flock to inLIFE Wellness that promises a personalized experience and long-lasting results, they have decided that now is the time to open up franchising opportunities in an effort to offer more locations to their ever-expanding client base.

Scott Capelin is a veteran of the health and fitness industry with over 20 years of experience and has written an international best-selling book, “In Shape, in Love, Inspired!”. Over the years, Scott has trained thousands of people to become fit, healthy, and happy through his fitness studios and coaching programs. Scott also mentor’s business owners, with past clients including the head of NAB, CEO of Caltex, Lendlease Head of Retail and Founder of Bowerbird Property Styling. Scott is also a qualified Life & Mindset Coach, helping clients reach their full potential. He is passionate about helping people create freedom, fulfilment, & financial security.

inLIFE Wellness Studio’s slogan is “Movement your body will love”, showcasing their unique & well-rounded approach to maintaining a healthy and happy lifestyle. Their workout plans focus on mental wellbeing, nutrition, low impact and effective exercises that have been proven to provide results that count. They also offer group classes that are available to all levels, including reformer Pilates, barre, streamline, trx, strength sessions, yoga, boxing and circuit training.

During a recent interview, when asked about their new fitness franchising opportunity, Scott Capelin, founder of inLIFE Wellness was quoted as saying, “It is an extremely exciting time for the inLIFE Wellness brand. After careful consideration, we decided that now is the time to begin expansion, not only to provide more locations to our clients, but also to provide the opportunity to other people looking to get into the ever-expanding fitness industry.” He went on to say, “As a mentor and coach, I figured that there is no better way to provide opportunities to the very people that I coach and allowing them to open up their very own inLIFE Wellness Studio is completely inline with everything that I preach.”

To learn more about this exciting franchise opportunity or the inLIFE Wellness brand, visit their official website at https://www.inlifewellness.com.au/join-us-1.

Media Contact

InLIFE Wellness

Scott Capelin

+61402028266

Australia