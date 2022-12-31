MBM Marketing Agency To Expand R.E.D. Podcast

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - Comprehensive marketing agency MBM has announced plans to expand its podcast, R.E.D. (Relevant, Entertaining, and Dynamic), which serves as a platform for small business owners and those involved in social media and digital marketing.

This decision was made based upon the success of the podcast, as well as the fact that the industry is growing. Podcasts fall under the global location-based entertainment market.

MBM launched a new website to promote both its marketing services and to support the R.E.D. podcast. The new site will offer expanded features, allowing users to download past episodes, view teasers for upcoming episodes, apply to become a guest, contact previous guests, view exclusive behind the scenes content, and access resources such as links to each guest's e-commerce brands. The updated website is set to target Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami.

President of MBM, Michelle Barone-Lepore, says that the services provided by MBM align with the goal of the podcast. "We are a digital marketing and advertising agency," she says, "and as such, we have seen the massive impact of social media marketing, content creation, and the role of influencers in modern advertisement. The rules are changing, and marketing agencies need to change with them. R.E.D. promotes content creators and small businesses, offering them a platform to showcase their talents, products, and skills to the public."

She points to the ever-growing global market value of digital content creation, "People are turning to social media more and more for advertising and purchasing."

MBM works with all types of businesses - entrepreneurs, startups, Fortune 500 companies and Barone-Lepore states that businesses of all sizes can benefit from digital marketing. "We know that 97% of Fortune 500 companies depend on social media advertising," she says. "Some of the biggest brands in e-commerce are reaching out to individual influencers to promote their products. Marketing and advertising firms need to be flexible and learn how to utilize these resources for their clients. That's what we do at MBM- and that's why it's so important that we expand our podcast."

She says that her team already has an exciting lineup of guests for 2023 and is hard at work preparing the new website for launch for MBM itself. Barone-Lepore herself has been a radio personality for over 8 years, and leverages her extensive network to promote her clients to grow their businesses. She recently hosted the 2022 Think Duchess Business Excellence Awards at the Culinary Institute of America, and along with her team at MBM, frequently hosts events locally in New England and virtually.

"In my 18 years of marketing, I've seen a lot of changes," Barone-Lepore says. "The new wave of digital content as advertising is fresh and exciting. Participating in our podcast as an interviewer is a constant honor for me, and my goal is always to create an environment where these new voices can feel safe enough to tell their stories."

MBM is a full service marketing and advertising agency based in New York. The company offers consulting, customized marketing campaigns, strategic planning, and resources for creating digital content, leveraging online platforms, and optimizing websites.

