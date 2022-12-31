Submit Release
Heybike Unveiled One-piece magnesium alloy eBike :Tyson

SPOKANE, WA, USA, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heybike is excited to announce the launch of their latest one-piece magnesium alloyed app-controlled eBike, Tyson, during CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Tyson is being added to the Heybike family, who is known for being an Amazon best-selling electric bike company on a mission to create the best riding experience while promoting clean, environmentally-friendly travel.

Tyson is the first folding bicycle in its category to offer a powerful 750-watt motor on a unibody design. The whole frame of this e-bike is formed from just one piece of magnesium alloy. This makes Tyson both light and very durable, simultaneously. Tyson’s launch comes as Heybike reaches record-high sales, with nearly 300% growth in the last year, and has quickly become an Amazon best-seller, ranking as number three in the e-bike category and number one in the adult folding bike category.

“We’re very excited to launch Tyson during CES 2023. We designed this product to give riders the ultimate in aesthetics and convenience while delivering a riding experience like none other. Tyson is not only gorgeous, it's also strong thanks to the innovative one-piece magnesium alloy construction. As with all Heybike products, riders can feel the superior quality and durability in every aspect of the product. Tyson’s unique frame geometry and folding unibody provide strength and aesthetics while also allowing the bike to be smaller and easier to fit into small spaces. All this, plus a powerful 750-watt motor makes Tyson the perfect balance of form and function.” said cofounder William Li of Heybike.

Technical Specs:
Battery: 48V, 15AH (720Wh)
Display: Heybike Connect app
Motor: 750W front hub motor
Pedal Assist: Assist Intelligent 0~5 level pedal assist
Range: Up to 55 miles
Throttle: Thumb throttle
Weight: 77 lbs
Maximum load on the rear rack: 120 lbs
Unfolded: 67" L / 24" W / 51" H
Folded: 41" L / 23" W / 30" H
Tyson comes with proprietary hydraulic disk brakes, hydraulic front fork suspension, magnesium alloy frame, and 20x4 Fat tires.

About Heybike
Heybike is an accessible electric bike company with smart, high-quality products founded with the mission to provide the best riding experience for all bikers and create a greener planet along the way. Heybike now serves over 60,000 riders around the world and offers more than 40 e-bike models with the goal of making bike riding more efficient and convenient, at an approachable price point. The result is a portable, compact, and robust mode of transportation, which can be powered by the rider pedaling or assisted by the battery-powered motor. Heybike is committed to new innovations and expanding product lines to meet the needs of its customers, fostering a lifestyle that brings people together and makes travel easy. For more information on Heybike’s latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit heybike.com and follow the brand via Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

