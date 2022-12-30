Macao Creative Pavilion participates in China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair assisting Macao’s cultural and creative sectors in exploring business opportunities in Greater Bay Area

MACAU, December 30 - The 18th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) is held from 28 December 2022 to 2 January 2023. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) of the Macao SAR Government, in cooperation with the Cultural Development Fund, has arranged for Macao’s cultural and creative entities to partake in the ICIF through the establishment of the “Macao Creative Pavilion” in an endeavour to lead the cultural and creative industries in Macao to identify business opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and promote exchange and development of these industries.

Since 2006, IC has been arranging the participation of local industries in the ICIF. The “Macao Creative Pavilion”, with an area of about 180 square metres, is located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Hall, featuring Macao’s well-known intellectual property (IP) and designs with elements of Macao cultural heritage from a range of local cultural and creative brands, including daily articles, fashion accessories, souvenirs, and so on. In this way, it will showcase Macao’s creative and diversified cultural image to these industries and the general public in mainland China, help Macao’s cultural and creative sectors to enhance their brand awareness, and expand their business in the markets of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and mainland China.

The participating cultural and creative exhibitors from Macao include: Master Dynamic Event Planning CO. LTD., Macau Cultural and Creative Integrated Services Centre, Soda panda product design, Moco Moco Design, TICK.DESIGN Ltd., Hon Color Advertising, Planning & Design Limited, Early Cloud Design Integration Limited, W.A.S Macau International Cultural And Creative Co., Ltd., Good Technology Development Co., Ltd., Todot Design & Planning Limited, Mung Animation Company Limited, Potinja Group Limited and Pak Moon Mídia E Cultural Sociedade Unipessoal Lda. For more information, please visit the official website of ICIF at www.cnicif.com.