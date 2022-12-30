Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,325 in the last 365 days.

Jura Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura" or the "Company") announces today that it has accepted the resignation of its director, Mr. Syed Hasan Akbar Kazmi, effective today. The Company expresses its gratitude to Mr. Kazmi for long-term contributions to Jura.

Mr. Stephen C. Smith has agreed to re-join the Company’s Board of Directors and Jura is pleased to also announce the appointment of Mr. Smith as a director to serve on the Board until the next scheduled meeting of shareholders of the Corporation. The appointment of Mr. Smith is subject to the customary review of the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Smith previously served as a director of Jura from 2012 until his resignation earlier in 2022. Mr. Smith held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation from July 11, 2012 until February 25, 2013. In 2004, Mr. Smith joined JS Group, one of Pakistan’s leading financial services groups and a diversified investor in Pakistan and internationally. JS Group is affiliated Jura’s controlling shareholder, JS Energy Limited. Mr. Smith is responsible for JS Group’s international activities and oversees its private equity business. He sits on the board of a number of privately-held companies in which JS Group has an investment.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Nadeem Farooq, CEO
Tel: +92 51 2270702-5
Fax: +92 51 227 0701
Website: www.juraenergy.com
E‐Mail: info@juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Jura Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.