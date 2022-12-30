M&C Communications Promotes Jordan Sherman to Key Role in Developing Brand Protection PR™

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M&C Communications is pleased to announce the promotion of Jordan Sherman to PR Director. Jordan has been an employee with M&C Communications for more than three years. Beginning in his position as Public Relations Manager, he has played a critical role in developing client relationships and public relations solutions, as well as overseeing internal and client communications.

Jordan has shown rapid growth in understanding the key M&C principles to help elevate clients’ needs and successes. He began his career as a television meteorologist and traffic reporter. He's worked in Grand Junction, Colorado, Albany, New York, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Jordan brings a wealth of broadcast journalism experience, technological know-how, and a can-do attitude to his work at M&C.

“Jordan is a true newsman at heart, which is key at M&C Communications. He is intrical in helping our clients tell their stories. He also is ethical, keeps us abreast of the latest social media trends, and never misses a deadline. He brings youth and energy to our client’s PR strategies. We are all the better for working with Jordan,” said Diane Mulligan, M&C Communications President.

During his time at M&C Communications, Jordan has specialized in Insider Media Relations, Brand Protection PR™, social media strategy, content production, and integrated public relations. His new role will allow him to work even closer with clients to help them maintain brand resiliency.

Award-winning M&C Communications is a unique brand protection public relations company that has been thriving and growing for over 13 years. Some of M&C’s clients have included Kroger/King Soopers,The Lung Cancer Foundation of America, Monarch Casino Resort and Spa, The City of Black Hawk, Greenwood Village, City of Manitou Springs, Happy Hummus, BlueKudu, Keller Williams Realty DTC.

To learn more about Jordan Sherman and M&C Communications, please visit https://www.mandccommunications.com.

Diane Mulligan M&C Communications 720-273-0927 dmulligan@mandccommunications.com