The Global Market Size for Dye Sensitized Solar Cell was worth $9.50 Mn in 2021 expected to reach $24.62 Mn in 2029
Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell Market Overview
One kind of solar cell that can be stimulated by a specific color of light is a dye-sensitized solar cell. Colors are produced by this kind of solar cell and are used in electronic devices like laptops and cell phones. The solar cell's surface has a dye bonded to it, and light of the appropriate color activates the dye. Comparing this technology to conventional solar cells, there are various benefits.
The market for dye-sensitized solar cells is anticipated to increase in response to the rising demand for renewable energy sources and a number of cutting-edge initiatives. Growing public awareness of climate change and its effects on the environment, rising demand for environmentally friendly products, and rising investments in renewable energy sources are the main factors driving this industry.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Due to its affordability and superior performance, dye-sensitized solar cells based on TiO2 are utilized extensively. These solar-powered devices are based on titanium dioxide (TiO2), which absorbs sunlight and then emits photons that can excite an organic molecule component. TiO2 also has a low mechanical strength, which makes it challenging to fabricate large-scale devices. However, some of these restrictions have been solved by SnO2-based dye-sensitive solar cells since they use Sn02 instead of TiO2 as an electron donor. The ability of these cells to generate triple-layer connections between SnO2, TiO2, and active materials like cadmium telluride has also allowed them to exhibit greater stability and light absorption than TiO2-based cells (CdTe).
Portable charging, embedded electronics, and other applications are the different market segments. Due to their rising consumer acceptance, embedded portable charging devices are predicted to dominate the dye-sensitised solar cell industry. In this industry, other uses for lighting, security, and agricultural purposes are also expanding quickly.
In 2016, North America held a nearly 50% share of the global market for dye-sensitized solar cells. Due to increased investment in research and development and the creation of new technologies, the region is anticipated to experience rapid growth. Over the projected period of 2017–2021, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the quickest growth in the worldwide dye-sensitized solar cell market. This is a result of the significant development potential in nations like China and India, which dominate the automobile and lighting sectors, respectively. Due to a greater emphasis on R&D by businesses in this region, the Europe section is predicted to grow more slowly than other regions.
Prominent Key Players of the Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell Market
To accurately reflect the competitive environment of the industry, we specifically investigate not only the huge corporations that have a considerable impact on a global scale but also the localized small and medium-sized enterprises that play key roles and have significant space for growth. Detailed company profiles of the major global players, including Ricoh, Fujikura, 3GSolar Photovoltaics, Greatcell Energy(Dyesol), Exeter Sweden, Sony, Sharp Corporation, Peccell, Solaronix, Oxford PV, SolarPrint, Dyesol, Solaris Nanosciences, Jintex, Everlight Chemical,etc.
Key Market Segments Table: Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell Market
Based on types, the Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell Market is primarily split into:
• TiO2
• SnO2
• ZnO
• Nb2O
• Others.
By Application, the Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell Market is divided into:
• Portable Charging
• BIPV/BAPV
• Embedded Electronics
• Others
Measurement Center By geography, the Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell Market is divided into:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The dye-sensitized solar cell (DSSC) market has been significantly impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19. First off, one of the essential components of DSSCs, silicon, is in short supply as a result of the conflict. Second, because of the global supply crunch, DSSC costs have gone higher. This has had an effect on both big and little businesses in the solar industry, and it probably will in the near future as well. However, despite these difficulties, a number of businesses remain upbeat about the prospects for DSSCs.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell Market
The growing need for renewable energy sources that are ecologically benign is one of the key factors driving the growth of the dye-sensitized solar cell market. Demand for dye-sensitized solar cells, which can convert sunlight into electricity with little impact on the environment, has increased as solar energy usage increases internationally. Demand for dye-sensitized solar cells has also increased as people become more aware of the advantages of using solar energy, such as how it can help us become less dependent on fossil fuels.
Low light efficiency and high cost, however, are obstacles that are limiting this market's expansion. Low light efficiency leads in a decreased conversion of sunlight into power, which is a major factor restricting the market growth.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
Some of the key benefits that industry participants can look forward to including:
• Low cost: DSSCs are an appealing choice for widespread deployment since they are more affordable to produce than conventional solar cells.
• High efficiency: DSSCs can produce more power from the same quantity of light thanks to their greater energy conversion rates than standard solar cells.
cells.
• Environmental friendliness: DSSCs are more environmentally friendly than other types of solar energy because they don't use radiation or poisonous chemicals to operate.
chemicals to operate.
