Voice Actress Cristina Vee Is Coming to Fanboys Marketplace

Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - Fanboys Marketplace, the premier stop for pop culture gifts, toys, collectibles, comics, games and more in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, will be hosting voice actress Cristina Vee this coming February 18th at their flagship store at Ridgmar Meadows.

Cristina Vee has been a voice actress in over 100 separate projects including anime, movies and video games. She is best known for Sailor Moon Mars, Mio Akiyama from K-On!, the voice of Ladybug on Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, and Xochi from Victor & Valentino. She's also done voice work for Monster High, Evil Dead the Game, Pokemon Evolutions, and Star Wars: The Old Republic video game. Vee is also a professional singer, having recorded an EP titled Menagerie and recorded theme songs for two Shantae video games.

Cristina Vee will be appearing at Fanboys Marketplace on February 18th at our flagship store from 11am-7pm. The address is 6912 Ridgmar Meadow Rd. Fort Worth, TX 76116.

About Fanboys:

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic.

Fanboys has opened four new locations in 2022 alone: their fourth, located in Garland, Texas and two new locations in Hulen mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center located near Ridgmar Mall slated to open in 2023.

Fanboys Marketplace is the Official Toy Store of the Dallas Mavericks. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Fanboys has six retail locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and a restaurant. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149916