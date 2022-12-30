Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103-Acquisition of Securities Of Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103-The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the acquisition of securities of Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. ("Mobi724" or the "Company") MOS with its head office situated at 1275 Avenue des Canadiens de Montreal, suite 500, Montreal, Quebec, H3B 0G4 by Marcel Vienneau ("Vienneau") president and CEO of the Mobi724.

On December 22, 2022, Vienneau, was issued 12,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company in consideration for the forgiveness of $300,000.00 representing unpaid accrued salary as of January 2017 at a price of $0.025 (the "Transaction"). Prior to the Transaction, Vienneau owned directly or indirectly 23,621,877 Shares representing approximately 8.3% of the outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis, 1,506,198 options and 1,097, 727 Warrants representing 9.2% on a partially diluted basis. Prior to the Transaction,

Following the closing of the Transaction, the Vienneau has beneficial ownership over directly or indirectly 35,621,877 Common Shares, 1,506,198 options and 1,097, 727 Warrants representing approximately 11.5% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially non-diluted basis and 12.3% on a partially diluted basis

A copy of the Early Warning Report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters may be found on www.SEDAR.com.

