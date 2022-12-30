The New Saudi Labor Law: Will it make justice between the expatriate and the citizen?

The new Saudi Labor Law prohibits any person or entity that does not have a license from the Ministry from hiring workers. The Ministry shall, in coordination with the employer, determine the duties of each employee and what he is prohibited from doing. There are specific conditions that oblige the business owner to obtain, renew or cancel the license from the Ministry. If you are suffering from your employer, consult a lawyer in Riyadh in KSA at Al-Safwa Law Firm and Legal Consultations

During the last fifty years, Saudi Arabia has been a distinguished destination for job seekers from neighboring countries due to its economic activity. This was why it was necessary to have a unique, firm law regulating the relationship between the employer and the employee, whether he was an expatriate or a Saudi citizen. The Saudi Labor Law has undergone many changes and developments since its approval today. A lawyer in Riyadh in KSA will try to explain some of the most critical products in the new Saudi Labor Law 2023.

The new Saudi labor law, from the point of view of best lawyer in Riyadh in KSA, mainly aims to create a suitable work environment for workers, which will help in achieving the Ministry's upcoming goals in a better and easier way.

The workers most appreciated in Saudi Arabia were Article No. 77, which limited working hours to eight hours during the day. The ministry said that this law would prevent fatigue and exhaustion, which cause most accidents, mistakes, and diseases during work.

Working hours in Saudi Arabia as labors law

If you work in Saudi Arabia, and the employer forces you to spend more than eight hours in your job, which exhausts and tires you, then go immediately to the lawyer Muhammad Al-Dosari, a lawyer in Riyadh in KSA.

Before approving the amendments to the new Saudi Labor Law 2023, the ministry was satisfied with directing employment applications to vacant positions. However, one of the most remarkable amendments was that the Ministry must, from now on, evaluate, study, and sort incoming job applications in proportion to each job site. The ministry must put the right person in the right place.

Previously, the government required the employer to employ 75% of the total number of workers with Saudi nationals. This percentage is reduced by the Minister if there are insufficient qualifications. However, the new amendment removed this percentage to equalize workers of all Arab and foreign nationalities and to make the primary evaluation for employment sufficient of experience and competence.

The new Saudi Labor Law prohibits

The new Saudi Labor Law prohibits any person or entity that does not have a license from the Ministry from hiring workers. The Ministry shall, in coordination with the employer, determine the duties of each employee and what he is prohibited from doing. There are specific conditions that oblige the business owner to obtain, renew or cancel the license from the Ministry.

The new law also charged the employer all fees related to recruiting an employee from outside the Kingdom to work in his company.

Saudis have generally well received the new Saudi Labor Law of 2023.

