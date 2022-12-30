DHEC Takes Emergency Actions at Multiple Assisted Living Facilities to Immediately Protect Residents’ Safety

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Dec. 30, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four community residential care facilities, which are commonly known as assisted living facilities. DHEC determined the conditions and practices existing at these facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the residents who live at them.

Reese’s Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2, Richland County

DHEC has issued Emergency Suspension Orders against Reese’s Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2, both located in Columbia. DHEC staff conducted an inspection at the facilities on Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 12 and observed, among other violations:

insect infestations, including bed bugs and roaches

failure to properly administer residents’ medications

insufficient food provided and unsanitary kitchens

Local and state authorities, including the S.C. Office of Ombudsman, the S.C. Department of Social Services, S.C. Department of Mental Health, and S.C. Department of Health and Human Services, assisted with relocation efforts for the residents that took place on Dec. 9 for Reese's No. 1 and Dec. 16 for Reese's No. 2. The residents’ families have been notified and local officials are continuing to work with them.

Bowles Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2, Charleston County

DHEC has issued Emergency Suspension Orders against Bowles Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2, both located in McClellanville. DHEC staff conducted an inspection at both facilities on Dec. 28, 2022, and observed, among other violations:

no staff at the facility, meaning residents were being deprived of care, supervision and services for an extended period of time

the kitchen padlocked, meaning residents didn’t have an available supply of food

it could not be determined when the residents last ate and when medications were administered

additionally, at Bowles Community Care Home No. 2: the facility was without working heat and indoor temperatures were between 50-60 degrees medications were accessible and not properly secured



Local and state authorities, including the S.C. Office of Ombudsman, the S.C. Department of Social Services, S.C. Department of Mental Health, and S.C. Department of Health and Human Services, are relocating 17 total residents from Bowles Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2. Their families have been notified and local officials are continuing to work with them.

The conditions and practices observed at Reese’s Community Care Home and Bowles Community Care Home are serious and represent significant violations of the state regulations that govern community residential care facilities.

“It is the responsibility of community residential care facilities to operate in compliance with all applicable laws,” said Gwen Thompson, DHEC’s Director of Healthcare Quality. “Our ultimate goal is for all of our state’s community residential care facilities to operate in accordance with these laws, which exist to establish standards for protecting the health, safety, and welfare of the residents they care for. If a facility creates a dangerous living condition, we will take immediate and decisive actions to protect residents, who are always our top priority.”

DHEC regulates South Carolina’s community residential care facilities (also known as assisted living facilities) to ensure they provide quality care to their residents as required by law and regulation. The agency routinely monitors compliance of these facilities through inspections, incident reporting, and complaint investigations. DHEC attempts to work with facilities to improve the quality and safety of care they provide and on their compliance issues unless an emergency action is needed to mitigate an immediate threat to residents posed by the facility’s conditions or practices.

Through inspections and investigations, compliance assistance and consultations, and regular communications with facilities, our partner agencies and organizations, and other stakeholders, DHEC works to ensure community residential care facilities have the resources and information they need for operating in compliance with state law.

Learn more about DHEC’s role with overseeing community residential care facilities and find applicable regulations at scdhec.gov/hq. These facilities may also be subject to additional state or federal laws.

DHEC encourages the public to use an online complaint form if they suspect any type of wrongdoing at a healthcare facility or service regulated by DHEC. Anyone unable to submit a health facility complaint online can call DHEC at 1-800-922-6735 and indicate that they wish to file a complaint against a health facility or service, and DHEC will follow-up as needed.

