The Canned Foods Market is Projected to Grow From 17 Bn in 2023 to 25.6 Bn by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.2% in Forecast Period, 2023-2033 | Data by Future Market Insights Inc.

China's canned foods market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033 to achieve a total market size of nearly US$ 26.6 Bn. Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market is to grow at 21% during the forecast period 2023 -2033.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global canned foods market net worth is estimated to be around US$ 17 Bn in 2023 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033. The research report on the global canned foods market reveals that the valuation of the market would reach up to US$ 25.6 Bn by 2033.



During the course of the forecast years, advancement in the canned foods industry is anticipated to be fuelled by changes in lifestyles, improved distribution networks, and rising demand for ready-to-eat food items. The world's expanding cross-cultural cuisine trend has had a favourable effect on the market expansion. Exotic dishes offered by local retailers and eateries, such as Sushi and other seafood products, have increased the demand for canned food in the last few years.

Due to the ease of cooking using canned food ingredients, which also last longer without being contaminated or spoiling, many restaurant and hotel businesses and restaurants use them extensively. Moreover, as N the fruits in cans are clean and yet maintain all of their nutritious value the demand for canned foods is projected to grow more in tandem with the growth of the hotel and hospitality industry.

Key Takeaways from the Canned Foods Market Study

Supermarkets or hypermarkets are the major distribution channels for all types of canned food items and contribute more than 40% of the revenue generated globally.

In contrast, canned foods available over online retail channels are getting popular more rapidly and are penetrating new markets at a faster rate.

Only in the United States, the market for canned foods is anticipated to reach US$ 16 Bn by 2025 while growing at a rate of 3.8% during the forecast years.

China is predicted to be the fastest-growing nation in terms of production and consumption of canned food items and would register an impressive CAGR of 6% through 2033.

Competitive Landscape for the Canned Foods Market

Some of the major canned food market participants are Campbell Soup Company, Danish Crown AmbA, Del Monte Foods, Inc., JBS USA Holdings, Inc., Ayam Brand, Holyland Marketing Private Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Bolton Group S.r.l., Inc., Nestlé, Danish Crown Amba., Conagra Brands, Inc., Universal Canning Inc., StarKist Co., Bumble Bee Seafoods, Wild Planet Foods, Inc., Connors Bros Ltd., and LDH (La Doria) Ltd. Among others.

Renowned canned foods market key players are constantly implementing innovative tactics like launching new products and increasing their production capacity in order to better serve the market and retain their growing consumer base. In this way, it aids in boosting their market position and increasing their manufacturing capacity to penetrate new markets. Providing consumers with high-quality goods is another benefit.

Recent Developments in the Canned Foods Industry

The Campbell Soup Company introduced a new tinned container for its spicy chicken noodle soup with a new flavor in July 2021.

A minimal supply version of popular canned tuna with wrapping inspired by the popular Japanese manga series Doraemon was introduced by Thai Union's canned tuna-related brand SEALECT in March 2021.

To diversify its business into canned snacks, the possession of the Del Monte processed fruit and vegetable packaging business in Canada of Conagra Brands was finalized in July 2018 by Bonduelle SA, which is a French company that offers different types of frozen, and fresh vegetables in cans.



Market Segments Covered in Canned Foods Market Analysis

Key Segments

By Product:

Canned fruits and Vegetables

Canned Meat and Seafood

Canned Ready Meals

Others

By Type:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channels:

Supermarket or Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

E-commerce or Online Retail Channels

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends



