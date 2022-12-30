Press Releases

12/30/2022

CDC lists four Connecticut counties in the High/Orange Category as part of its latest COVID-19 Community Levels Update

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 30, 2022

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn.—The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed four Connecticut Counties—Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven Counties—in the High/Orange category as part of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. Hartford, New London, Tolland and Windham Counties are listed in the Medium/Yellow category.

The COVID-19 Community Levels map—which was launched earlier this year—informs CDC recommendations on prevention measures, such as masking and testing. The guidelines include a color-coded system available on the CDC website of “Low,” “Medium,” and “High.” This approach focuses on preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness.

To protect our most vulnerable residents and preserve capacity in our health care system, people living in the counties designated in the High/Orange category are advised to wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if they have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for residents who are at high risk for severe illness.

“We are now witnessing the long-anticipated winter COVID-19 surge. With 2023 right around the corner, we are in a far better place with this pandemic then we were in 2020,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “We have many more tools at our disposal to deal effectively with COVID-19, including vaccines and updated boosters, Test to Treat locations, the mobile van clinics, and the wide availability of COVID-19 self-test kits.”

Commissioner Juthani added that links to all these resources can be found in the DPH COVID-19 toolbox at www.ct.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, the Federal Government has now made available four (4) free self-test kits per household. These free self-test kits can be ordered by visiting www.covid.org/tests.

Residents living in the counties designated the Yellow/Medium Category who are at high risk for severe illness should talk to their health care providers about when they should consider wearing a mask and any other precautions they should consider taking. These residents should also stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

