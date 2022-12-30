Dawn LaCarte

Counseling, Coaching, and Consulting Expert, Dawn LaCarte, Discusses the Top Mental Health Resources to Utilize in 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With mental health increasingly becoming an issue, counseling, coaching, and consulting expert, Dawn LaCarte, highlights the top mental health resources to use in 2023. LaCarte states that by utilizing these resources, anyone can be better equipped to deal with the different health issues that life throws at them. According to LaCarte, one of the best mental health resources you need in 2023 is a website that links you to the best treatment for mental health issues. On this, she believes FindTreatment.Gov is one of the best. LaCarte states that those struggling with mental health issues can find it challenging to know where to turn.

This is especially true if you don't know anyone who has previously dealt with mental health problems. FindTreatment.Gov can provide the connections and resources needed to find the best treatment centers for your particular situation. This easy-to-use web platform has reliable directories of care facilities across the United States and Puerto Rico, making it convenient to research providers near you or far away. It also provides detailed information about the different types of treatments offered at each location so that users feel well-informed about their options — allowing them to make an educated decision on the best choice for their treatment needs.

Another resource that LaCarte believes you can find help for mental health issues in 2023 is the American Psychiatric Association Foundation. LaCarte states that The American Psychiatric Association Foundation is a valuable resource for those enduring mental health issues. Those looking for care can be linked to psychiatrists in their local areas and get the support they need. The APAF also has recently-developed studies and resources about mental health, meaning those wrestling with related issues have access to the most up-to-date information and science. It is a comforting reassurance to know that an organization focuses primarily on connecting people with the help they need while remaining at the forefront of advances in psychiatric research.

With mental health issues on the rise amongst adolescents, LaCarte believes mental health issues that target adolescents will become increasingly important in 2023.

For this reason, she advises that parents and their adolescent children consider the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. AACAP offers a comprehensive database of accredited practitioners where users can filter results based on criteria such as location, specialties, gender, and more. Additionally, AACAP provides reliable information on various mental health topics tailored specifically for children and young adults, giving parents the knowledge to discuss the pros and cons with a healthcare professional before making important treatment decisions. AACAP helps provide millions of families across the country with access to top-notch medical care for their loved ones – an invaluable service worth its weight in gold.

LaCarte also believes it is worth considering mental health Apps in 2023. Mental health apps are becoming increasingly popular amongst those who need to keep a closer eye on their mental health. These applications allow users to measure their current mental status digitally and provide insight into potential triggers that may lead to instability. By checking in with these applications, he noted that users could be more aware of any changes in their mood or emotions and have quick access to strategies they can implement to stay balanced. LaCarte added that people who suffer from depression and anxiety, in particular, often find solace through the proactive measures that mental health apps offer, such as relaxation exercises, mnemonic reminders, or even motivational pep talks driven by AI technology. Allowing us to understand ourselves better, these applications provide users with an essential tool to identify hazards before it's too late.

LaCarte Dawn is a counseling, coaching, and consulting expert. She has been practicing for over two decades and has become a thought leader in addiction and customizing mental health solutions for their mental health.