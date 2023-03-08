The Powder Metallurgy Global Market size was valued of $12.20 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach $16.20 Bn in 2029
The Global Powder Metallurgy Market was $12.20 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.10% year on year, it will reach $16.20 Billion USD in 2029.
Social media creates communities, not markets.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Roy
Powder Metallurgy Market Overview
Powder metallurgy is the process of creating metal powders by combining metals with a reducing agent in a crucible or other type of container. The reducing agent, such as hydrogen gas and oxygen gas, acts on the metal to create a fine powder. Powder metallurgy offers many advantages over casting and forging, including low cost, fast production rates, and the ability to fine-tune the shape and composition of the final product.
Get Sample PDF of Powder Metallurgy Market Analysis
The Powder Metallurgy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% year on year. This growth is due to increasing demand for advanced materials and devices in various industrial sectors.
Powder Metallurgy Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The Powder Metallurgy Market is segmented by type of metal. The Ferrous Metals segment includes products such as iron, steel, and other ferrous metals. The Non-ferrous Metals segment includes aluminum, brass, copper, lead, magnesium, nickel, silver, and titanium.
Powder metallurgy can be applied to a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, medical, industrial and electrical & electronics. Applications in these markets include creating components for cars and planes such as brakes, engine blocks and aircraft parts; making surgical implants; producing batteries; manufacturing electronic products such as smartphones and tablets; and creating materials for solar energy generation.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Powder Metallurgy market during the forecast period. This is due to growing demand from key countries such as China and India, which are key players in the automotive and aerospace sectors, respectively. North America is expected to be the second-largest region in terms of market share, followed by Europe.
Prominent Key Players of the Powder Metallurgy Market
The market is driven by the increasing demand for metals used in automotive and other industries. The players in this market are GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Chemical, Fine Sinter, Miba AG, Porite, PMG Holding, AAM, Hoganas AB, AMETEK Specialty Metal Products, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Burgess-Norton, Carpenter Technology, Diamet, Dongmu, Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Co., Weida.
Key Market Segments Table: Powder Metallurgy Market
Global Powder Metallurgy Market By Type
• Ferrous Metals
• Non-ferrous Metals
• Others
Global Powder Metallurgy Market By Application
• Automotive
• Aerospace
• Medical
• Industrial
• Electrical & Electronics
• Others
Global Powder Metallurgy Market By Region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Purchase this report
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The Russian-Ukrainian War has had a significant impact on the Powder Metallurgy (PM) market, as both economies have been severely disrupted. The Powder Metallurgy market is much more than just Russia and Ukraine though; it includes products used in almost every sector of industry.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Powder Metallurgy Market
One of the key drivers of powder metallurgy growth is increasing demand for aircraft and automobile parts. Higher demand for these products has led to an increase in investment in new powder metallurgy facilities around the world. Additionally, technological advances have allowed for more efficient production processes, which has also contributed to growth in this market segment. Several factors that have hindered powder metallurgy growth include increased environmental concerns and a slowdown in global economic conditions.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
Some of the key benefits that industry participants & stakeholders can expect from the market include:
• Increased efficiency and productivity due to enhanced quality of products.
• Reduced operating costs as a result of automation and improved manufacturing processes.
• Enhanced safety as a result of increased safety measures.
Following is the list of TOC for the Powder Metallurgy Market
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Methodology
• Key Market Segments
• Players Covered: Ranking by Powder Metallurgy Revenue
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market by Application
• Customer Support
• Personal Assistant
• Customer Engagement
• Retention
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global Powder MetallurgyT rends and Growth Strategy
• Global Powder Metallurgy Players Profiles
• Global Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity Market Share by Market Players
• Global Powder Metallurgy Revenue Market Share by Market Players
• Global Powder Metallurgy Production Forecast by Regions
• Global Powder Metallurgy Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report
Why is a Powder Metallurgy Research Report so Important?
• Through various figures and graphs, the Powder Metallurgy Market study provides outstanding insights into consumer and industry data.
• The research study also provides an in-depth analysis of industry rivals and covers the major operational aspects of competing firms, such as their
commercial achievements, market advancements, and growth rates.
• Learning more about important competitors and rivals competing in the same market is a necessary step in developing competitive intelligence.
• It aids in identifying customer preferences and behaviour in the pertinent product area in addition to measuring brand awareness and corporate
impression.
Amrita Pandey
Prime PR Wire
+1 951-407-0500
email us here