University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital to Receive Federal Assistance for Surge in Pediatric Illnesses

ALBUQUERQUE – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) deployed a 14-member team from its National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) to the UNM Children’s Hospital to help support the hospital due to the surge in pediatric patients. The team is expected to begin seeing patients on Monday.

With the unusually high volume of respiratory illnesses circulating among the children of New Mexico, bringing the patient volumes of the Children’s Hospital over 100 percent capacity, UNM Hospital working through the New Mexico Department of health, requested support from ASPR. NDMS provides high-quality rapid response medical care when public health and medical emergencies overwhelm state, local, tribal or territorial resources.

The Biden-Harris Administration has taken a series of actions to support states amid the confluence of respiratory illnesses this winter; and earlier this month, HHS Secretary Becerra sent a letter to Governors outlining federal supports and resources available to them, including personnel from the National Disaster Medical System,

“The arrival of the NDMS team couldn’t come at a better time,” said Anna Duran, M.D, Associate Chief Medical Officer of the UNM Children’s Hospital. “Our staff have been working very hard to provide the highest level of care to the sickest children in our state. But our staff are tired, many of them missed the holidays with their families, and they desperately need this help.”

The NDMS team coming to UNM Children’s Hospital consists of medical professionals from across the country who are activated as intermittent federal employees, including: a team leader, an administrative specialist, a medical officer, a nurse practitioner, four registered nurses, four paramedics and two respiratory therapists. The team will directly help UNM Hospital’s staffing challenges, allowing existing staff some much needed relief and filling gaps in pediatric patient care.

“We are extremely grateful to New Mexico’s federal congressional delegation for truly listening to us and advocating on our behalf for solutions,” said Kate Becker, UNM Hospital Chief Executive Officer. “Sen. Martin Heinrich, Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, Rep. Melanie Stansbury, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, and Rep. Yvette Herrell were instrumental in working through the federal channels, helping us get this much needed help. And we are extremely grateful that HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and his team understand the critical role UNM Hospital plays in our state.”

NDMS is an important part of ASPR, which leads national readiness and response for public health and medical support for disasters and public health emergencies including natural disasters, like hurricanes or a pandemic, as well as manmade disasters such as a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attack.