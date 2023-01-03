Knoxville News Sentinel Awards ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing with Top Workplace Award for Second Year in a Row

'58 Foundations & Waterproofing - Top Workplace Award Winners in Knoxville

Here are the three BIG reasons why ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing is a Top Workplace in Knoxville!

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing has been proud to call Knoxville home for many decades. Whether it’s helping homeowners with their foundation repairs or installing the company’s proprietary Channel ‘58 waterproofing system to keep a basement dry, ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing is happy to engage with the community and keep homes safe and healthy. The company has long believed in going beyond just the five-star services that it offers its valued customers. Each year, the company strives to provide five-star careers for its many team members who make the company’s success possible.

In recognition of the company’s efforts to create fulfilling careers that meet employee needs for growth and balance, ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing has been awarded multiple Top Workplace awards for 2022.

Here are the three reasons why ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing is a Top Workplace in Knoxville.

1. 2021 & 2022 Top Workplace by the Knoxville News Sentinel

For two years running, ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing has earned the honor of being named a Top Workplace by the Knoxville News Sentinel! This was only made possible by the company’s employees who believe the company has succeeded in creating an ethical workplace that provides fulfilling careers.

2. 2022 Top Workplace for Professional Development

In recognition of the company’s ongoing measures to help its employees grow professionally, ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing was named a winner of the 2022 Top Workplace award for Professional Development! From ongoing training programs to opportunities for advancement, the company continues to expand its number of avenues for employees to evolve their career.

3. 2022 Top Workplace for Employee Appreciation

In recognition of how well the company rewards and recognizes the achievements of its team members, ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing has also been named a 2022 Top Workplace for Employee Appreciation!

A Five-Star Workplace Always Aims Higher!

Even with this year of awards and recognition from the company’s employees, ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing is still pushing for better.

“We are proud to be recognized by Top Workplaces for our concerted efforts to develop employees at ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing and create what we hope are life-long careers here!” said Richard Fencil, co-owner and marketing director.

Looking to 2023, ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing will continue in its efforts to create a fulfilling workplace that rewards and encourages its employees to reach higher.