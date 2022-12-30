New heads of department at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs

The Swedish Foreign Service is reorganising to meet the challenges posed by international developments and to implement the priorities set out in the Statement of Government Policy. The aim is to create an effective organisation that makes the best use of available resources.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will be reorganised into six departments, each of which will be headed by a senior official.

The heads of these new departments were appointed on Thursday 22 December and will take office on 1 January 2023.



Euro-Atlantic and Security Policy Department

Director General and Head of Department, Torbjörn Sohlström

Torbjörn Sohlström is currently Head of the European Affairs Department and has previously served as Ambassador in London, Director General for Political Affairs and Head of the Ministers Office at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. He has also served as Deputy Head of the Embassy in Moscow, and worked in Brussels, Skopje and Pristina for the EU High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy.

Deputy Head of Department, Daniel Olsson

Daniel Olsson has served as Acting Head of the Military Intelligence and Security Service since 2019. He has been posted at the Embassy in Berlin and at the OSCE Delegation in Vienna, and has served in several departments at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Global Department

Director General and Head of Department, Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt

Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt is currently Head of the Department for Trade Promotion, Nation Branding and CSR. His has previously served as Ambassador in Kuala Lumpur and Riyadh, worked at the embassies in Tehran, Tel Aviv and Islamabad, and was Deputy Head of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Trade and Promotion Department

Director General and Head of Department, Per-Arne Hjelmborn

Per-Arne Hjelmborn is currently Director General for Trade Policy at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and has previously served as Ambassador in Brasilia and Kuala Lumpur and Head of the Department for the EU Internal Market and the Promotion of Sweden. He has also worked at the embassies in Santiago de Chile, Madrid and Beijing, among others.

International Development Department

Director General and Head of Department, Helen Eduards

Helen Eduards is currently Director General for International Development Cooperation and has previously served as Head of the European Union Department, Ambassador in Vienna, Head of the Department for Management and Methods in Development Cooperation and Deputy Head of the Africa Department. Helen Eduards has also worked at the Permanent Mission of Sweden to the United Nations in New York and at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Legal Affairs Department

Director General for Legal Affairs and Head of Department, Elinor Hammarskjöld

Elinor Hammarskjöld is currently Director General for Political Affairs at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Her previous positions include Director General for Legal Affairs, Head of Human Resources, Ambassador in Tel Aviv and Head of the Department for International Law, Human Rights and Treaty Law.

Operational Support Department

Director General for Administrative Affairs and Head of Department, Anna Hammargren

Anna Hammargren is currently Director General for Administrative Affairs at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. She has previously served as Ambassador and Envoy at the Middle East and North Africa Department at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador in Rabat and Head of the Department for International Development Cooperation at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Deputy Head of the Planning and Budget Department at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and worked at the embassies in Paris and Windhoek.