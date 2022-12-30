Society 1 Announces Significant Investment in Character Media at the 2022 Unforgettable Gala

In accordance with their Media Acquisition Plan, the API club plans to take the platform to new heights

The Beverly Hilton valet was flooded with fancy rides as the Unforgettable Gala's 20th anniversary show got underway. This year's theme was "Illuminate," described as "honoring those who have lit the way for the next generation to shine and commemorating the perseverance and breadth of the API community's accomplishments."

The Unforgettable Gala was created in 2002 by James Ryu, founder and publisher of Character Media, to celebrate diversity across the API community and recognize the successes of the past year. The gala recognizes celebrities, influencers and leaders who have contributed to the arts, entertainment and culture. Ryu said, "‘Illuminate' perfectly describes this evening. We embrace all the colors and hues of our community and look ahead to future excellence."

Also known as "UNFO," the exclusive black-tie event hosts more than 700 API professionals and high-profile names each year. Master of Ceremonies Eugene Cordero (Easter Sunday and Loki) charmed the crowd with his panache and comic relief. Keynote speakers Daniel Dae Kim (Lost and Hellboy) and Lisa Ling (CNN) shared their wisdom and aspirations for API causes with attendees. To round out the night, Grammy-winning artist Apl.de.Ap from the hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas took the stage to perform.

Perhaps one of the most important moments of the night was the announcement of newfound partnership between Society 1 and Character Media. Takashi Cheng, Co-Founder of Society 1, was quoted as saying, "As a Los Angeles local, I've watched Character Media grow a modest organization into a sanctuary for API creators and talent. Society 1 is committed to preserving the ethos of their mission as we raise the profile of the Unforgettable Gala." James Ryu added, "Our combination is coming at a time when our communities are facing challenges with visibility and inclusion in media. We believe Society 1 will lead us to a bigger stage where our voices can be heard."

As part of a broader Media Acquisition Plan (MAP), Society 1 aims to corral the leading API forces in entertainment, music, sports and business by encouraging them to share their journeys and position the next generation for greater impact. "We recognize that Character Media attracts top pedigree, and our objective is to get more API stories out there. Storytelling is a way for members of our own community to feel empowered and a way for those outside of our community to embrace our cultures and contributions," says Cheng.

Society 1 also recently backed GoldenTV, an API-centric streaming platform and supporting virtual community built to connect stakeholders and develop original content. The platform is designed to logically pair talent and professional resources to produce new content. GoldenTV is officially launching in 2023 and will livestream next year's UNFO event.

About Society 1

Society 1 is a privately funded members club founded by highly esteemed members of Southern California's Asian American community.

Membership at Society 1 offers access to exclusive events and experiences, designed to enhance the presence, influence, and participation of Asian Americans in the most elite circles of society.

Society 1 advocates for a sustained commitment to justice and ensures that people from historically marginalized communities are given a voice and platform. Changemakers help brand partners build inclusive decision-making practices and promote diversity in the workplace.

About Character Media

For more than 30 years, Character Media has been the premier source of news and events for the Asian American entertainment community. Character Media celebrates, curates and analyzes this rich trove of stories. Our videos and articles engage viewers with influencers who are making a difference. Our events such as the star-studded Unforgettable Gala and Pro-Am golf tournament highlight and empower the various characters that comprise our growing community.

Now supported by parent company Society 1, Character traces its roots back to 1990, when publisher James Ryu launched a print operation that grew into two publications: the award-winning KoreAm Journal and Audrey Magazine.

