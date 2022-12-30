Business Strategist Brings Spirituality to the Forefront for Women of Color

Millbrae, CA, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gisel Martin LLC is releasing business and spirituality coaching programs in 2023. Women of Color (WOC) have deep roots to spirituality and more and more are "awakening" to their entrepreneurial gifts through intuition. Gisel explains, "Women are natural entrepreneurs because they manage multiple responsibilities all at once. Our nurturing qualities lead us to forge our own career path while managing a household, supporting our aging parents, planning and hosting family gatherings, raising children, and more."



47% of female-owned businesses are owned by women of color as of 2022 ( zippia.com ). Gisel states, "The wage gap has led to this growing number of WOC businesses. By giving WOC business owners the space to create intuitively and tools for business success, these programs can help to reduce the pay wage gap." Weallgrowlatina.com explains that the Latina Equal Pay Day moved back to December 8, 2022, making it over 23 months for a Latina to earn $1 compared to 12 months for a white non-Hispanic man. Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Women's Equal Pay Day was May 3rd, Black Women's Equal Pay Day was September 21st and Native Women's Equal Pay Day was November 30th.

One of Gisel Martin's new business and spirituality coaching programs includes a lesson on the energy of money. While referencing a Fundera article, Gisel shares, "Female entrepreneurs ask for roughly $35,000 less in business financing than men. As women business owners we can get really stressed out about money. When I realized that breathing in and breathing out is aligned with the energy of abundance it shifted my money fears and changed my life!"

Entrepreneurship is where innovation meets risk. According to thinkimpact.com, "Entrepreneurship actually increased by 29% during the pandemic." Gisel says "I know the world is ready for this. I see the amazingness in people and I want to support them in seeing it in themselves because we all deserve sustainable businesses that will leave a legacy, change systematic pay inequity, and create generational wealth for Women of Color."



---

About Gisel

Gisel Martin is a Business and Spirituality Thought Leader who provides services in Business Strategy and Spiritual Wellness. She lives, teaches and operates at the intersection of business and spirituality. She guides entrepreneurs to connect with their authentic self, shift their mindset, get clear on their brands and thrive with multiple income streams.

Gisel Martin LLC team@giselmartin.com