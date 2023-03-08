The Ethylene Global Market sales was valued of $175.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $299.10 billion in 2029
The Ethylene global market value of $175.60 billion in 2021 and expected to reach $299.10 billion in 2029, is expanding at a CAGR of 7.90% per year.
Ethylene Market Overview
Chemically, ethylene has the molecular formula C2H4. It is a flammable, colourless gas with a potent odour. Many different products, including plastics and synthetic fibres, are produced using ethylene. Additionally, it is employed in the production of refrigerants and as a welding inert gas.
Ethylene Market Segment and Regional Analysis
When fossil fuels are burned, ethylene is produced as a greenhouse gas. The temperature and pressure at which ethylene is produced determine the types of ethylene that are used in various industries. The most prevalent form of ethylene is ethane, which is used to create products like gasoline and propane. Another form of ethylene is naphtha, which is utilised in the production of plastics, petrochemicals, and other goods. The most popular form of natural gas is LPG, which is also created from ethylene.
The molecule ethylene is used in the manufacture of plastics as well as other industrial processes. It is additionally employed as a chemical in agriculture to encourage growth. Either the molecule itself or the various products that are made from it are referred to as "ethylene." Petrochemicals, including polyethylene and polypropylene, are the most well-known names for PE. Ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol make up EO/EG. A silicone moulding compound is called SM. Polyvinyl chloride, or PVC. The creation of synthetic fibres, electrical insulation, and fragrances are additional uses.
A gas called ethylene is employed in the manufacture of plastics. Other chemicals can be made with it as well. The development of ethylene is significant because it has an impact on both the economy and the environment in different parts of the world. Ethylene production is increasing more quickly in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, and Africa than in any other region. This is partially a result of rising consumer demand for plastics and other goods.
Ethylene Key Market Players
The following companies are some of the major players in the world's ethylene market: Dow Chemical, Sabic, ExxonMobil, Sinopec, LyondellBasell, Shell, TotalEnergies, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Ineos, CNPC, Formosa Plastics Corporation (FPCC), National Petrochemical Company (NPC), BASF SE, Reliance Industries Ltd., Westlake Chemical Holdings LLP, Sasol Ltd., CNOOC Ltd.,
Key Market Segments: Ethylene Market
Ethylene Market By Type:
• Ethane
• Naphtha
• LPG
Ethylene Market By Application :
• PE
• EO/EG
• SM
• PVC
• Others
Ethylene Market By Region:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War and Covid-19 Analysis
The "ethylene market" has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because there aren't enough workers to process ethylene, many producers have stopped their operations. Due to this, there is now a shortage of ethylene, which is used by numerous industries. Since ethylene prices are currently significantly higher than average, there is a high demand for this product.
Key Drivers and Barriers
The synthesis of polyethylene is the main factor driving the global ethylene market. The polyethylene industry used about 54% of the world's ethylene in 2021. Polyethylene is used in many different industries because of its adaptability, toughness, light weight, and moisture resistance.
The market is dealing with a number of issues that might prevent it from expanding. These include governmental rules that are restricting output, raising price volatility, and decreasing the supply of essential raw materials.
The benefit to Industries and Stakeholders
• Report on the size of the global ethylene market provides in-depth historical and forecast analysis.
• In-depth information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global Market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level is provided in the Global Ethylene Market research report.
• The report on the global ethylene market aids in locating market opportunities.
• The report on the global ethylene market provides in-depth analysis of market dynamics and emerging trends.
