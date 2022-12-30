Press Releases

Governor Lamont Appoints Greg Daniels as Executive Director of the State Contracting Standards Board

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is appointing Greg Daniels to serve as executive director of the Connecticut State Contracting Standards Board, the state entity responsible for oversight related to all matters associated with state procurement.

“The State Contracting Standards Board has an important responsibility of ensuring that government practices are handled in the most efficient and effective manner on behalf of the residents of our state,” Governor Lamont said. “Greg is a great fit to serve as the board’s executive director, having spent the last several years of his career overseeing all procurement on behalf of UConn, in addition to having begun his career as counsel for Connecticut’s Freedom of Information Commission in a role that required him to make sure government entities are responsibly following open government laws to the best of their abilities. I think he is going to serve well in this role and I appreciate him accepting this important responsibility.”

Daniels is currently the Director of Procurement Contracts and Compliance for the University of Connecticut. In this position, which he has held since 2018, he oversees all procurement contracting activities – such as drafting, negotiating, executing, administering, and monitoring – and related compliance matters for the university and all of its campuses. He is also responsible for supporting the institution’s academic, research, and programmatic needs, while guiding procurement contract compliance with federal and state laws, regulations, and university policies, procedures, and values. He has also served as UConn’s Interim Associate Vice President for University Business Services and Chief Procurement Officer, and has been a lecturer in law and journalism at the university.

From 2014 to 2018 he served as assistant counsel for Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, and from 1998 to 2014 he worked for the Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission. While at the commission, he served as its senior electronic information attorney, represented the commission in court, conducted contested cases as an administrative hearing officer, and managed all of its information technology planning, goals, budget, and procurement.

He has earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication from Central Connecticut State University and a Juris Doctor from Western New England College School of Law.

“I am deeply honored and appreciative of Governor Lamont for the opportunity to serve as the next executive director of the State Contracting Standards Board,” Daniels said. “I look forward to working with all stakeholders to implement efficient and effective practices that will result in value-driven procurement outcomes that benefit Connecticut’s citizens.”

The State Contracting Standards Board consists of 14 voting members who are appointed by the governor and the leaders of the General Assembly. The executive director, who is appointed by the governor, serves on the board as an ex-officio, nonvoting member. State statutes require the executive director to prepare a comprehensive plan of the board’s administrative functions, coordinate the board’s budget and personnel activities, provide for the board’s administrative organization to be examined for economy and efficiency, act as the board’s external liaison, and perform any other duties as the chair or board assigns.

Daniels will begin serving as executive director of the State Contracting Standards Board on January 13, 2023. His nomination to the position will be forwarded to the General Assembly for its consideration.