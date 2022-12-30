Submit Release
Preliminary List of Top Baby Names in 2022

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is sharing a preliminary list of the most popular baby names in Rhode Island in 2022.

Female

1. Charlotte

2. Amelia

3. Isabella

4. Olivia

5. Emma

6. Luna

7. Sophia

8. Ava

9. Isla

10. Scarlett and Violet (tie)

Male

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Owen

4. Theodore

5. Oliver

6. Benjamin

7. Julian

8. Luca

9. Henry

10. Lucas

In 2021, the three most popular female names were Olivia, Sophia, and Amelia. The three most popular male names were Liam, Noah, and Julian.

RIDOH's Center for Vital Records finalizes the prior year's birth data by the end of February.

