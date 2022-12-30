Haverhill Fire Caused by Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials  

HAVERHILL — Yesterday’s two-alarm fire on Coffin Avenue was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, said Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

The investigation by the Haverhill Fire Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, and ATF special agents determined that the fire began after an ashtray was emptied into household trash in a screened-in hot tub room on the ground floor. Combustible materials ignited and the fire spread from this location. The home is a total loss, but no injuries were reported.

“This is a pattern firefighters see too often in Haverhill and all across Massachusetts,” said Chief O’Brien. “Cigarettes and other smoking materials can smolder undetected in an ashtray and ignite other materials when thrown in the trash, out a window, or off a porch. If you smoke or have guests who do, be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”

Fire investigators were at the scene throughout the day yesterday and returned today. They conducted interviews, examined the scene, viewed aerial imagery from a Department of Fire Services drone unit, and were aided by an excavator that assisted in delayering the debris.

“Smoking materials have caused more than 2,200 structure fires in Massachusetts over the past five years,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “They are the leading cause of fatal fires here and nationwide. There’s no truly safe way to smoke, but you can make it a little less dangerous by doing it outside and using a heavy ashtray with water or sand. Never smoke in bed or when you’re drowsy or impaired.”

The Haverhill Fire Department responded to the scene following a 9-1-1 call shortly before 7:45 yesterday morning. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames showing from the single-family home. Crews drafted water from the nearby Merrimack River and were assisted at the scene by mutual aid companies from Georgetown, Groveland, Lawrence, North Andover, and Salem, NH. The Salvation Army and Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.

