Farmers Encouraged to Apply for Pre-Season Contract Agreements with the Wisconsin LFPA Program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 27, 2022 
Media Contact:  Alexandria Baker, Marbleseed, alexandria.baker@marbleseed.org

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance (WI LFPA) Program is offering $1.5 million in pre-season contract agreements to Wisconsin farmers who are interested selling products to the program. The program encourages small to medium-sized, soc​ially disadvantaged, and historically underserved pro​ducers to apply for these agreements through January 20, 2023. 

Accepted applicants will gain access to producer education and trainings regarding food safety, wholesale readiness, and market opportunities. Products purchased through the program will supply food security efforts across the state. 

The application is available at https://www.wilocalfood.org/wi-lfpa-application. Questions about the application process should be directed to Daisy Perez at daisy.perezdefoe@marbleseed.org, (715) 309-5918 x723 or Tay Fatke at tay.fatke@marbleseed.org, 715-309-5918 x724. Funding decisions and contract agreements are anticipated to be completed by February 10, 2023. 

About the WI LFPA Program 
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service to create the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program. The program aims to strengthen local food systems, support Wisconsin farmers, and distribute fresh nutritious foods to underserved communities. 

DATCP is working collaboratively with producers, distributors, food security organizations, and tribal partners to provide program development, coordinate transportation and logistics, and procure food from local producers through partnership with Marbleseed, Wisconsin Farmers Union, and Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative. For more information on the WI LFPA, visit wilocalfood.org. 

###

