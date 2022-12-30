Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 900 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 24, 2022, in the 900 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:26 pm, Third District officers were flagged down for the report of a shooting at the listed location. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, 32-year-old Richard Johnson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim and suspect are known to each other.

