Pandemic Relief Housing Program Letter of Intent Extended for Projects Exclusively Serving Refugees and Immigrants

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is accepting applications for the new Pandemic Relief Housing Program. The program was created under LB1014 and funded with federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA). The program will provide awards to eligible 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations that develop affordable housing, including housing for refugees and other such immigrants.

Housing developed under this program shall be for households with an income at or below 185% of the most recent poverty guidelines published by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Any project funded through the Pandemic Relief Housing Program must ensure that the affordability of the housing provided throughout a 20-year affordability period.

Housing projects must be located in disproportionately impacted geographies as determined by the Department, or located within a qualified census tract (QCT), as defined in 26 USC § 42(d)(5)(B)(ii)(I), or exclusively serving refugees or other such immigrants .

The Department is clarifying the program for those projects exclusively serving refugees or other such immigrants. These projects are serving a population that was disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and may be located anywhere in the state. The deadline for Letters of Intent is being extended for those projects exclusively serving refugees or other such immigrants .

Letters of Intent for projects exclusively serving refugees or other such immigrants are required and are due January 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

Full applications are due February 2, 2023 , at 5:00 p.m.

Program requirements and more information about the Pandemic Relief Housing Program can be found at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/pandemic-relief-housing-program/

Applications are submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System at any time after the application live date and on or before the application due date. The application can be found at: https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/750afc1a-a317-424d-9c0c-26b7200fc9c5

For additional information, contact ded.pandemicreliefhousingprogram@nebraska.gov