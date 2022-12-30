No More Bad Leaders: New Podcast Aims to End the Trend of Bad Leadership in Organizations
No More Bad Leaders hopes to help create a world where great leadership is the norm.
Think about it. If great leadership was the norm, how much better would our world be?”UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exceptional Skills has launched its new podcast, No More Bad Leaders, with the aim to help end the trend of bad leadership found throughout organizations.
With the success of an organization and the well-being of its culture and employees ultimately resting on leadership, leadership today is missing the mark.
This is evident with the trend of quiet quitting, the Great Resignation, the amount of burnout and stress employees are facing, and the lack of engagement from employees.
“Bad leadership has a huge cost,” said Thomas R. Harris, the founder of The Exceptional Skills and host of No More Bad Leaders. “Not only does it hurt the organization, but it hurts the people who work there as well.”
According to Gallup, 68% of employees are not engaged at work and that lack of engagement costs the world 7.8 trillion dollars in lost productivity. There is also the cost of turnover, the loss of ideas and innovation, and the cost it has on employees’ lives.
“Bad leadership hurts morale, creates stress, and can make employees’ lives at work miserable,” said Harris.
The Exceptional Skills hopes that the podcast No More Bad Leaders will be part of the solution to this problem. It covers where current leadership knowledge and trends get it wrong and ways to fix it. It discusses principles of leadership, mistakes leaders make, and steps leaders can take to make their organizations great.
“Even with all the leadership training and articles out there, leadership as a whole is still missing the mark,” said Harris. “Our goal with the podcast is to go beyond conventional wisdom and help people truly be great leaders so that they can build great organizations and do great things for the world.”
The ultimate mission of the podcast (and much of what The Exceptional Skills does) is to create a world where great leadership is the norm.
“Think about it. If great leadership was the norm, how much better would our world be?”
No More Bad Leaders is available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, and other podcast services. It can also be found at www.theexceptionalskills.com/nomorebadleaders/.
About The Exceptional Skills
Due to poor leadership, many businesses lose a lot of money, productivity, and good employees. The Exceptional Skills helps train leaders to be great so that they can blossom in their careers and so their organization can prosper in their mission, increase their productivity, and become a place where employees want to stay. The Exceptional Skills also provides resources for employees to be great at what they do. Learn more at www.theexceptionalskills.com.
