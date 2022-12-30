Governor Hochul Announces Transformational Projects for Oneida as Part of $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced eight transformational projects in the City of Oneida as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award. The Awards will leverage the community's rich historic resources to create more housing and business opportunities.

"Our Downtown Revitalization Initiative provides critical funding that ensures our New York businesses thrive within our local communities," Governor Hochul said. "This much needed economic development funding provides the City of Oneida with a unique opportunity to revitalize the downtown and draw new economic investments to the area. I look forward to following the City's progress and the impact our local economic development efforts will continue to have on job creation and community transformation across the state."

The City of Oneida developed and grew around the expansion of the New York State Canal System in the 1830s and continues to highlight its Canal legacy as a catalyst for growth, tourism and quality of life. The City's dense, walkable downtown contains significant architectural and historical assets on which to build its resurgence. Oneida's revitalization is focused on improving its parks, public amenities and streetscape infrastructure and creating new mixed-use spaces.

The investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the upstate economy and create more opportunities within the Central New York Region. The DRI is led by the Department of State, which provides technical assistance as each participating community develops a Strategic Investment Plan identifying specific projects with a unique vision for the revitalization of the downtown area.

The specific projects to be funded through the DRI support several goals and strategies contained in the community's Strategic Investment Plan, such as — increasing the City's walkability and bikeability; expanding business and housing opportunities by redeveloping and repurposing existing buildings; and improving public spaces and amenities. The $9.7 million State investments in these projects through the DRI will leverage additional public and private sector investments as the revitalization process proceeds and builds momentum.

The projects include:

Increase the City's Walkability and Bikeability

Improving Downtown Infrastructure and Streetscaping - DRI Award: $1,521,000

Improve streetscape and pavement to portions of Main St., Broad St., Madison St., Farrier Ave. and Vanderbilt Ave., with bicycle infrastructure added to Sconondoa St.

Expand Business and Housing Opportunities by Redeveloping and Repurposing Existing Buildings

Reimagining the Vacant Hotel Oneida - DRI Award: $2,900,000

Rehabilitate the iconic hotel to provide new downtown mixed-use space including several apartments, a restaurant/pub and a banquet space.

Restoring and Upgrading the Devereaux Building - DRI Award: $1,569,000

Restore and upgrade the Devereaux building into a mixed-use residential, retail and commercial redevelopment.

Redeveloping the Lerman Building for Commercial and Residential Uses - DRI Award: $1,141,000

Redevelop an underused building to leverage all 20,000 square feet, including the creation of townhouse-style apartments and commercial spaces, and expand the existing Oneida CoWorks space to include new offices and a conference room.

Developing a Downtown Business Assistance Fund - DRI Award: $600,000

Create a matching grant fund for façade improvements and interior improvements, including heavy equipment and permanent installations. The fund will be administered by Madison County.

Establishing a Form-Based Zoning Overlay District - DRI Award: $100,000

Create a form-based code and overlay district for the DRI area to ensure that future development meets the aesthetic intent of the city.

Improve Public Spaces and Amenities

Upgrading Facilities at Veteran's Memorial Park - DRI Award: $1,059,000

Install an ADA Splashpad and a Pickleball court on the Veteran's Field campus and implement repairs/upgrades for the bathhouse facilities. Develop a new memorial area at Veteran's Memorial Playfield to honor veterans from various armed forces.

Developing Area Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) Soccer Fields - DRI Award: $760,000

Build soccer fields and parking areas on former flood sites to encourage downtown area sports. FEMA has already approved of these uses being built on this site.

New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguezsaid, "New York's Downtown Revitalization Initiative is making strategic investments in compact, walkable downtown neighborhoods like the City of Oneida to spur economic growth and improve quality of life for residents all across the State. The $10 million being awarded to Oneida will fund community-led projects that highlight the City's Canal legacy and its nationally designated historic districts by repurposing iconic vacant and underused buildings like the Hotel Oneida and the Devereaux Building into mixed-use spaces that provide housing and public gathering spaces. I look forward to seeing the success of these projects and how they positively impact the community."

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, "The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is a shining example of what communities can do when they believe in themselves, and as we rebuild from the pandemic, this program is bringing a renewed sense of hope to places like Oneida. DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative 'plan-then-act' strategy coupling strategic planning with immediate implementation, resulting in walkable downtowns that are key to reinvigorating local economies. The eight Oneida projects announced today further demonstrate the commitment that Governor Hochul's administration has made to upstate New York."

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "New York State's growing canal system fueled Oneida's earlier growth, and these eight transformational DRI projects will serve to strengthen the city's economic currents. Restoring, creating and beautifying places to live work and play will be the key to Oneida's success, both now and for the future."