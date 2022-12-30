New Christian County conservation agent will be patrolling familiar area

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Makayla Leppert may be new to the job of Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agent for Christian County, but the area she’ll be patrolling is very familiar to her.

Leppert is the new conservation agent for Christian County, replacing Jeff Harris who retired in 2022. Leppert’s new MDC assignment is an opportunity for her to come home. The Ozark native is a 2018 graduate of Ozark High School and a 2021 graduate of Missouri State University.

“I am beyond excited to take on this new role as a conservation agent,” Leppert said. “As long as I can remember, this has been my dream job. I am thankful to get to come home and serve the community I grew up in. I get to protect the fish, forests, and wildlife I grew up enjoying.”

Leppert isn’t entirely new to MDC. Prior to her current assignment, she was an MDC Protection Branch volunteer in 2019 and a Protection Branch communications intern in 2020. In 2021, she was a safety and maintenance technician at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and a resource management technician at MDC’s Southwest Regional Office in Springfield.

Leppert will work out of her home and can be reached at 417-880-4952. People are reminded that game law violations can also be reported to the Operation Game Thief Hotline, 1-800-392-1111.