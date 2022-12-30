CBP Officers Seize Over $900K in Methamphetamine at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized methamphetamine that totaled over $900,000 in street value.

“Officers at the World Trade Bridge continue to excel in their targeting strategies, remaining vigilant and on the forefront of border security operations,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

Packages containing 98 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Monday, Dec. 26 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2018 Kenworth tractor trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of furniture for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 98.01 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the commodity.

The narcotics had a street value of $901,293.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

