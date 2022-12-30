New to The Street Announces its Five Business Guest Interviews, Episode #421, Airs New Year’s Eve on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 6:00 PM ET as Sponsored Programming

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street announces broadcasting its sponsored program business show Saturday, December 31, 2022, on Bloomberg TV at 6:00 PM ET.



New to The Street’s TV episode #421 will air the following business interviews:

1). Ecology Solutions - VRM BioLogik Group’s / The Sustainable Green Team’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interviews with VRM Biologic Group’s Founder, Ken Bellamy, and CEO, Kellie Walters.

2). Business Finance Firm – Coastal Kapital, LLC's interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder.

3). Hemp Cigarettes - Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Dr. Justin Titus, Chairman.

4). Quantum Computing- Quantum Computing, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) interview with Bill McGann, Chief Technology Officer.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King's Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with VRM BioLogik Group’s Founder, Ken Bellamy, and CEO, Kellie Walters. Ken talks about the 2023 COP28 Climate Change Conference and explains to viewers the leadership initiative in Dubai with an ecological desert soil renewal program. Using VRM BioLogiks hydrosynthesis technology and The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) mulching methods, the small desert area is growing water and significantly improving soil nutrients and microbes. From the air, one can see a flag shape object that is the technology actively improving soil composition compared to the surrounding desert. The renewed soil is capable of growing crops. Kellie talks about the invitation to SGTM’s inaugural global summit in Florida held on December 15-16, 2022. As featured guests and keynote speakers, VRM explains the business collaboration and relationship between VRM and SGTM . SGTM has a distribution agreement with VRM to bring products and technology into the North American market. Kellie sees the summit as a great venue to explain the HumiSoil product that greatly improves all soil types and increases worldwide agricultural yields. Ken details how both human and organic waste can be used together and treated accordingly to create usable soils for crop yields. The US retail market for small farms and home gardeners is great for HumiSoil. With the US drought, lawns and gardens can use a product that grows water and maintains and improves the soil. Leaders who are engaged in renewable and sustainable environmental processes need to be recognized which in turn can inspire other leaders to join the environmental movements. The Company expects a fantastic 2023 operational year and remains steadfast on its mission of restoring topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands, millions of acres worldwide. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital, LLC , is on New to The Street. Talking with TV Hosts Jane King at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Kortney gives talks about the Company. Founded in 2007 and located in Florida, Coastal Kapital is a non-bank and non-credit report funding source focusing on asset-based lending, working capital needs, equipment leasing, business loans, merchant processing, and real-estate backed funding. Kortney explains that they fund a business, not on a credit score or data-driven targets as banks do but look at the whole operation looking for money. The people behind a business are key to success, and if those business owners are sincerely committed to their operations, then most likely, Coastal Kapital will fund them. Banks will not offer start-ups and those with past credit problems funds, but banks refer those clients to Coastal. Funding can occur for most asset purchases if the asset isn't a vehicle with many miles. Banks will not look at assets over ten years old; Coastal will and offers a direct private purchase service for clients buying assets in a 3rd party transaction. 3rd party private transactions are immediate without waiting for a manufacturer to produce and deliver, which can take weeks to months. They can work with auction houses, getting a pre-approval in place for clients so they can bid effectively. Coastal Kapital, LLC is a growing national entity, and it offers clients not just capital sources but assists with marketing and advertisements. Coastal Kapital, LLC continues to grow regardless of current macroeconomic conditions and its services are available nationwide. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital, LLC - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

Airing from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, TV Host Jane King sits with Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Dr. Stuart Titus, Chairman. The Company's hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products are hemp cigarettes, smoked in place of tobacco products. The worldwide tobacco industry is a $1T marketplace, and the Company’s Disrupting Tobacco™ products are working on gaining market share. Sandro talks about HPCO’s joint venture with High Sierra Technologies, Inc . that created a JV entity, Organipure, Inc. Dr. Vince Lombardi, PhD is the inventor and CEO at High Sierra Technologies, Inc. that has the worldwide patent to remove the smell associated with hemp. Organipure, Inc. makes “Smell-Free” hemp products. During the segment, Jane smelled two hemp containers, one naturally occurring and the other treated with Organipure’s smell removal technology. Many don’t like the smell of hemp and cannabis when smoked. The odorless-hemp product can now compete in public spaces, where smoking it without the smell like cannabis can ensue. Sandro explains that casinos in Las Vegas are constantly asking people not to smoke hemp in their casinos. Hemp is legal to smoke but it smells a lot like marijuana. Dr. Titus explains how CBD can infuse more rapidly for immediate relaxation from smoking hemp. The Company can add terpenoids and other flavors to the hemp and its rolling papers. Marketing the “Smell–Free” hemp cigarettes is an add-on to the marketing of its smokable hemp products . Since the passing of The US Farm Bill of 2018 , the possibility of using hemp cigarettes as a smoking sensation has been gaining popularity. Hempacco is the first hemp smoking product company that trades on the Nasdaq. With over 64 million Americans using some form of CBD product, the overall market demographics are strong for continued growth at the Company. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc. - https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ .

New to The Street airs TV Co-Hosts Jane King’s and Hunter Gaylor’s Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with Bill McGann, Chief Technology Officer of Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) ("QCI"). Engineers and scientists use quantum computers to solve some of mankind’s more complex problems. But Noisy Intermediate Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers are significantly limited in their usefulness for solving complex real-world problems. Bill explains what makes Quantum Computing different than competitor products and how the Company’s Entropy Quantum Computer (EQC) is a revolutionary approach to quantum computing. EQC uses the environment's noise sources, which other quantum computer systems ignore or cannot process, and optimizes that data to solve complex problems with multiple variables. Inventory supply chains, transportation logistics, finance, and medical services are industries with many variables interacting that need a reliable and affordable solution for problems. Bill explains a case study using EQC with a bank looking to improve monetary fraud detection and how the Company successfully helped the bank with new fraud alert tools. Many other industries can quickly deploy a ready-to-run QCI solution. With a low environmental footprint, hardware that runs at room temperature, and processes solutions based on all input variables, Quantum Computing, Inc. can offer time-sensitive solutions without extraordinary cost to deploy. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Quantum Computing, Inc. - https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

New to The Street TV is airing its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry asks Alain about the problems with face recognition apps that people use for entertainment, like the Lensa AI app. Ok, it might be fun to age-generate your face recognition into the future and build unique characters featuring kings, queens, goddesses, and superheroes. Still, it would be best if you asked yourselves how safe the App is in managing your facial recognition data. Alain states that these platforms all share open-source Big Tech platforms known for cybersecurity breaches, and these platforms sell and rent your data profiles. Alain says anyone using Big-tech open-source email and texting platforms for sensitive and private communications has the potential to become hacked. The best possible way to reduce your social media footprint and communicate privately and securely is to become a Sekur product subscriber. Using military encryptions that are invisibilities to hackers for a reasonable monthly fee, a subscriber is confident that electronic communications are secure and private. The Company’s business and servers are in Switzerland, a country with stringent privacy laws , making it illegal to sell data or share communications. Alain is offering 50% off subscription fees; if you subscribe yearly, you automatically get two months free, so the overall savings are about 67%. Use PROMO CODE: Sekur50, and if you don’t interrupt your subscription agreement, prices are good for 5-years; promo only available until January 2, 2023. Alain looks forward to a beautiful holiday time and looks forward to bringing more updates into 2023. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com . What is your privacy worth this holiday season?

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About Coastal Kapital, LLC :

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company's profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives with over 14 years of experience have relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, merchant Processing, collateral asset, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit type. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships well as integrity - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco's operational segments include manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross. Learn more at hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT)



Quantum Computing,Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world industry applications, delivering the future of quantum computing today. The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst , with its industry-leading Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) system, Dirac 1 , provides a broadly accessible and affordable enterprise quantum solution capable of solving real business problems now. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics has over a century of combined experience with complex technologies, from leading-edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations - https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

