Demand for Tinted Cosmetics Market is Anticipated to Increase at 4.3% CAGR Between 2022 and 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Focus on Getting a Light and No Makeup Look Pushing Demand for Tinted Cosmetics in Korea. Increased use of skincare products due to increasing awareness about health and self-care, growing trend of Skinimalism, and adverse effect of heavy makeup products on skin are driving the market for tinted cosmetics.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global tinted cosmetics market is estimated at US$ 1,500.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2,290.0 Mn by 2032, with overall sales accelerating at a CAGR of ~4.3% from 2022 to 2032.



Tinted cosmetics are commonly used by people all over the world to cover up blemishes, uneven skin tone, and pores on the skin. These cosmetic products are gaining popularity, as they help in achieving a natural and makeup-free look.

Tinted cosmetics are lighter than other makeup and cosmetic products, and do not affect skin health, as they have simple pigments without any chemical compounds.

The cosmetics industry was valued at more than US$ 380 billion in 2019, with more than 40% share held by face cosmetics. Cosmetics for facial use are very popular, as facial beauty is considered the most important factor.

The lip and cheek tints and eye tints are the next popular tinted cosmetic products. Men and women both are commonly using these products, as they are based on skin complexion. Tinted products for men include moisturizers and serums, which provide additional benefits to the skin. Due to their vast uses, tinted cosmetics are popular among customers.

However, the market is restrained by presence of counterfeit products, regulations on use of chemical ingredients in several countries, and the competition among the top manufacturing brands.

Key Takeaways from the Tinted Cosmetics Market Study

Based on application, face cosmetics category account for around 42% share of the global tinted cosmetics market.

share of the global tinted cosmetics market. By nature of product, the natural segment is expected to grow at a higher pace during the projection period.

North America and Europe will continue to lead the global tinted cosmetics market during the forecast period.

The U.S. tinted cosmetics market is poised to grow at a significant pace over the assessment period.

Demand for tinted cosmetics is expected to rise at a moderate pace across South Korea between 2022 and 2032.



“Changing fashion trends and growing penetration of social media are expected to play a significant role in boosting the tinted cosmetics market during the next ten years. Besides this, development of multifunctional products with natural ingredients will bode well for the market” says an FMI Analyst.

Who is Winning?

Leading players operating in the tinted cosmetics Live Tinted, Nykaa, Ulta, Tint Cosmetics, e.l.f., Lab Series, Maybelline, Lakmé, Oriflame, Nivea, Bobbi Brown, BareMinerals, Kosas, and Rare Beauty among others.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the tinted cosmetics market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the tinted cosmetics market by product type (sunscreen, moisturisers, foundation, cheek or lip tint, balms, others), consumer orientation (men, women, unisex), nature of product (conventional, natural), distribution channel (hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, pharmacies, independent stores, online store) & region.

Tinted Cosmetics Category Analysis Segments

By Product Type:

Sunscreens

Moisturizers

Foundation

Cheek or Lip Tints

Balms

Others

By Application:

Face cosmetics

Cheek and Lips cosmetics

Eye cosmetics

Hair cosmetics

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

Unisex



By Nature of Product:

Conventional

Natural

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Independent Stores

Online Store



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



