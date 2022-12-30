RAADR, the Anti-Bullying App Company Releases End of Year Shareholder Letter

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, AZ, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDARD), a technology and software development company that provides cutting edge solutions for cyber-bullying and cyber-harassment for social media platforms issued its end of the year shareholder letter today. Below is the complete and unredacted letter.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

On behalf of the entire RAADR team, I would like to express our deepest appreciation and gratitude to you, our shareholders, who believe in us, our business model and most importantly, our efforts to suppress online-bullying and online-harassment. We believe the world will be a better place without online bullying as we diligently work to develop and introduce software that bundles together certain features in a way that is accessible to a user (“App”) as an essential tool to recognize and combat bullying across all forms of social media.

Although I begin this annual letter in a landscape whereby bullying on social media continues to rise, I have never felt better about the good in most human beings and most people’s desire to make the world a better place. Although we can acknowledge within the foundation of our corporate mission that we can’t eliminate all social media bullying, we are steadfast in our belief that our App will be a front-line tool in recognizing and combating online bullying across all forms of social media.

When we started developing our App in 2021 we knew it would be a challenging undertaking. The assessment of the challenge before us was underestimated but as we leave 2022 and begin a new year, we know that RAADR is about to make the world a better place. From the beginning of our development, we knew the App must work on the 2 most common operating systems (IOS and Android), but it also must perform on all major social media platforms. At that time, TikTok was not available in the United States. With the introduction and popularity of TikTok, we had to incorporate a new major social media platform into our App’s architecture to create the most effective tool against bullying behavior on all social media platforms. One can argue that social media and its capabilities shift faster and more frequently than any other vertical market within the technology sector. After the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, we knew that Twitter may be a completely different company in 2023 than it was in 2022. These paradigm shifts in social media platforms placed a huge burden on our company. However, since RAADR wants to be the number one anti-bullying App on all social media platforms, it was essential that the changes to social media platforms were incorporated into the latest version of our App. We have lived through the worst pandemic the world has seen in almost 100 years, and we believe that 2023 will be the year that the RAADR App will become synonymous with a safer social media environment for children.

Over the past 6 months, we have worked diligently with Cooperative Computing, our new development team to complete final development and beta testing. We anticipate completion within the next few weeks and shortly thereafter, we will submit the app for inclusion on both the Google Play and Apple App stores. Cooperative Computing has successfully completed and delivered technology solutions to some of the world’s largest and successful companies including Walmart, Home Depot, Audi, Volkswagen, Bank of America and Advanced Auto Parts. The engagement of Cooperative Computing has been one of the most important alliances in the history of our company. The App has been built to easily create next generations as social media continues to change.

We’re planning an official RAADR App launch event during the week of the NFL 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The company is working closely with a few big organizations to advance its anti-bullying efforts through its App. The NFL has been very active in creating an anti-bullying message and many former and active players such as DeSean Jackson, Stephon Gilmore and Linval Joseph have been active in supporting the NFL and third parties in their anti-bullying efforts. In addition to our efforts to align ourselves with certain organization’s mission to stop bullying, we have begun initial discussions with some organizations that support and are active in supporting anti-bullying campaigns.

In 2022, we introduced our brand ambassadors to our shareholders. These brand ambassadors have been instrumental in using their network to publicize our App and its many potential benefits. Although we are a small company, we have world class ambitions, and we are currently in active discussions with current and former NFL, NBA and UFC greats to help support not only our products but our corporate mission. These brand ambassadors are a key part of our corporate initiatives, and they will be instrumental in supporting our products and our corporate mission to major organizations on a national level. Anti-bullying is a bipartisan political and business cause and the initial discussions RAADR has had with certain groups have proven that large organizations are willing to support our cause – to stamp out bullying regardless of the source and the social media platform.

In 2023, the rollout of our App will include a comprehensive user acquisition campaign which will include corporate sponsorships supported by social media advertising, satellite radio, traditional radio, television and select print ads. The 2023 campaign will also include a 2nd update to the app and will include numerous features not included in the first version. These features will include the ability to monitor your child in the metaverse, ability to monitor your child’s crypto activity, and ability to monitor your child’s NFT activity. We do anticipate that RAADR will be the only anti-bullying company in the world that can actively monitor your child in the metaverse

In closing, please have a happy, healthy, safe and prosperous New Year. Please know we are thrilled about the future of our company! We continue to work tirelessly to enhance shareholder value and profitability by creating the best Anti-Bullying App there is and aligning ourselves with major organizations that want to be a part of the anti-bullying movement! 2023 will be a year to remember.

With my Warmest Regards,

Jacob DiMartino, CEO

ABOUT RAADR, INC.

RAADR (OTC “RDAR”) publishes software that protects children who use social media and the internet. Known as the internet anti-bullying company, RAADR’s products allow children, parents, school districts and law enforcement to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior across social media and the metaverse in real time. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is a parental monitoring and student reporting social media application, allows parents to protect children by using real time monitoring across all major social media platforms and the metaverse to report cyberbullying, suicidal thoughts and threatening behavior. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real-time alerts, and site filtering, RAADR’S platform can determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim or could be the victim of campus violence, cyber bullying, stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. According to a recent study conducted by www.security.org, over 21% percent of the kids studied between the ages of 10 and 18 have been cyberbullied. The RAADR App will be available for download in the Google Play Store and the App Store. For more information, please visit RAADR's Website and on Social Media at Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook and Instagram.

