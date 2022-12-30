Mike Armour, Leadership Expert, Author and Consultant with Timely Strategies to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Mike Armour (or Doctor Mike, as he is popularly known) has compiled an exceptional leadership record in far-ranging fields of endeavor. He is a multi-dimension achiever, and it consistently puts him demand as an executive coach, business advisor and trainer-- focused on management, leadership, cultural transformation and start-ups, particularly for entrepreneurs over 50. Doctor Mike is also recognized as a bestselling author in multiple business categories, for his Leadership and the Power of Trust, and as a dynamic public speaker.

At the beginning of the year, when new goals, resolutions, and business concepts are top of mind, Dr. Mike will be focusing his radio shows and wisdom on those thinking about starting up a business. He will explore timely and intriguing themes such as the stages of business development, why so many new businesses fail each year, the wisdom of launching a business in a bad economy, and family businesses as business partnerships.

Dr. Mike holds a PhD from UCLA and has accumulated years of experience and wisdom in in demanding leadership roles that included service as a Navy captain, a college president, the CEO of an international humanitarian organization, and the CIO of a nationwide intelligence community. This is why his counsel is embraced by leaders in about every sector—government, private enterprise, and non-profit to name a few-- and by businesses of every size and scope, from start-up to Fortune-ranked household names.

His capacity for planning and engineering business growth and financial gain (he is recognized for turning around companies on the brink) could not be more valuable than now-- a time when people make New Year’s Resolutions that fail because they lack clarity, insight, or follow through. It is also a time period when many people are thinking about new or different career options, or even business ownership.

People who know Mike well equate him to executive coaches Tony Robbins or Marshall Goldsmith. Yet he is unlike any other coach, trainer or motivational speaker in terms of the diversity and depth of his background. Michael Armour also has a wonderful voice and clear passion that will make this radio series as dynamic as it is informative.

Dr. Mike founded his flagship entity Strategic Leadership Development International (or SLDI) and its LeaderPerfect services to help companies and individuals achieve peak performance. More information about those services can be found at www.michaelarmour.com Mike Armour’s genius is also behind other business-oriented websites that include Start Ups Done Right, and his January discussions will pay homage to advice on that site.

