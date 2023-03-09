The Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market size was valued $573.80 Mn USD in 2021 and grew at a CAGR of 13.60%
The Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market was $573.80 Million USD in 2021 and grew at a CAGR of 13.60%, reaching $1400.80 Million USD in 2029.
Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Overview
Electric bus charging infrastructure is a new approach to bus charging. Electric buses can charge up on the power system instead of using plugs from the wall. This indicates that instead of having a single central charging point, electric buses can indeed be charged at numerous places throughout the city. This is particularly important in crowded areas where establishing a centralized charging point is challenging. Since buses emit so much less pollution than cars, electric bus charging stations will also assist to reduce emissions of greenhouse gasses.
Electric bus charging infrastructure is a relatively recent development in the transportation industry. It gained popularity in the 2010s as electric buses have become more affordable and ecologically responsible. There are now many electric bus charging points across the world. The history of electric bus charging can be tracked down back to the development of the electric vehicle. Initially, electric buses were only utilized in small towns. However, as battery technology changed and battery prices fell, a growing number of cities started to invest in electric buses. Moreover, highway authorities began building special lanes for electric buses, allowing them to travel large distances without requiring a recharge. The demand for charging stations spiked as the number of electric buses increased.
The first chargers have been created by individual companies as well as placed in private enterprises or shopping malls. However, as the percentage of Electric Bus users had grown, public institutions began to construct chargers as well. As a consequence, chargers are now found in public transportation terminals, town centers, and even schools and universities.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Electric bus charging infrastructure is divided into two categories: large fleet solutions (ten or more vehicles) as well as small fleet solutions (up to 10 vehicles). Large fleet solutions are perfect for buses with a high seating capacity. These chargers can indeed be placed in a bus depot, a parking garage, or on the highway. They are typically more costly than small fleet solutions, but they offer greater convenience because of the closeness of the chargers to the bus. Small fleet solutions are beneficial for buses with fewer commuters. These chargers could be managed to install at a transit station, on a bus, or in the home of a customer. They are typically less costly than large fleet solutions, and yet they require more installation effort due to the chargers needing to be installed near the bus.
As more people switch to electric buses, electric bus charging infrastructure is becoming extremely relevant. This is because electric buses are significantly less costly to run than standard diesel buses and emit no emission levels. Bus stations, bus depots, and other public areas have electric bus charge stations. It is generally a station where electrical current connects to the bus and offers enough power to charge the bus batteries. There are major benefits to using this kind of infrastructure. For instance, it reduces air pollution, saves fuel costs and aids in the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.
This part of the report provides important information on the various regions as well as the important players able to operate in each one. Economic, social, environmental, technological, as well as political factors have all been considered in evaluating the growth of a specific region/country. Readers are also able to access value data for every country and region. The Regional Segmentation of Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Platforms Market include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market
In order to accurately portray the competitive condition of the sector, we particularly study not just the large businesses that are consequential on a global scale, as well as the regional small and medium-sized companies that contribute significantly and also have substantial opportunities for expansion. Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including ABB, Siemens, Proterra, Ekoenergetyka-Polska, ALSTOM, Valmont Structures, Heliox, IES Synergy, Furrer+Frey, ChargePoint.
Key Market Segments Table: Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market
Based on types, the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market is primarily split into:
• Large Fleet Solutions (10 or More Vehicles)
• Small Fleet Solutions (Up to 10 Vehicles)
Based on applications, the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market covers:
• Bus Station
• Bus Depot
• Others
Geographically, the following regions are covered in great detail in terms of consumption, income, market share, and rate of growth, along with historical data as well as forecast:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
An analysis of the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
Readers will comprehend how well the global epidemic, this same post-pandemic, as well as the Russia-Ukraine War impacted the world economy for Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Platforms. The research considers how demand, consumption, shipping, consumer behavior, management of supply chains export and import and production had also changed over time. Industry experts also have identified the key elements that will help the players find opportunities and create a stable business in general in the coming few years.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market
This study looked at high-impact rendering components and drivers to assist readers in comprehending the overall development. This same report also includes limitations and challenges which the players might very well face. This would assist the user in paying focus and making well-informed business-related choices. Experts also have focused on possible future market opportunities.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
•Electric bus charging infrastructure is becoming more popular in regions around the world. Electric bus supercharger network, for instance, has grown considerably in Asia Pacific in recent times. This is due to the growing use of electric buses in countries like China and Japan.
•The development of electric bus charging infrastructure in Europe has already been extremely slow compared to other regions, however this is expected to change in the near future. There are numerous reasons for this, such as the fact that diesel buses outnumber electric buses on the market.
•However, the use of electric buses has significantly increased in countries like Germany as well as Sweden. Electric bus charging infrastructure also is gaining popularity in both North and South America. This is largely attributable to a significant increase in the number of electric vehicles available for sale in these areas.
•There has been minimal or no expansion in electric bus charging infrastructure in the Middle East and Africa so far. This really is likely to shift as more people start to use electric vehicles.
Following is the list of TOC for the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Methodology
• Key Market Segments
• Players Covered: Ranking by Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Revenue
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market by Application
• Customer Support
• Personal Assistant
• Customer Engagement
• Retention
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Players Profiles
• Artificial Solutions Company Profile
• Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Production Capacity Market Share by Market Players
• Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Market Players
• Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Production Forecast by Regions
• Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
