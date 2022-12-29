New, sophisticated forms of crime arise in 2022

VIETNAM, December 29 -

HÀ NỘI — Multiple types of crimes surfaced in Việt Nam in 2022 with new forms and sophisticated tricks with the use of technology, the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Việt Nam said at a conference held yesterday to review the work this year.

More than 86,700 criminal cases were detected and prosecuted in 2022, up 2.4 per cent from the previous year. The procuracy sector has received and handled nearly 145,000 sources of information about crimes.

It has exercised the right to prosecute, supervise and investigate over 111,800 cases, nearly 173,200 defendants and issued 89,000 requests for investigation, according to the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Việt Nam’s report.

It has also exercised the right to prosecute, inspect and try nearly 101,100 cases with more than 191,200 defendants.

Speaking at the conference, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hailed the procuracy sector for successfully achieving the major tasks and goals as well as surpassing many tasks set by the National Assembly.

He also highly appreciated the sector for their drastic measures to promptly and strictly handle several major corruption cases including the ones related to the State Bank of Vietnam, Việt Á Company, AIC Company, FLC Group, Tân Hoàng Minh Company and Vạn Thịnh Phát Company.

He said the sector has also done a good job in the supervision of the settlement of administrative cases; civil, marriage and family, business, commercial and labour cases as prescribed by law.

It has also continued to strengthen the prosecutor's responsibility and the procurator's litigation skills in solving criminal cases, ensure that the decisions and approvals of the Procuracy are grounded and in accordance with the law, and minimise the occurrence of injustice, wrongdoing, and omission of crimes.

Among the tasks for the future, President Phúc highlighted that the procuracy sector must be mindful and proactive in controlling power in order to prevent and fight against corruption and wrongdoings in their investigation, prosecution, adjudication and judgment enforcement activities.

Stressing the decisive role of human resources, the President asked the sector to continue to rearrange the organisational structure to make sure it operates efficiently.

He also highlighted the need to tighten discipline in performing official duties to improve the quality of the sector's operations. — VNS