Deputy PMs Minh and Đam resign from the Party Central Committee

VIETNAM, December 30 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Ministers Phạm Bình Minh and Vũ Đức Đam are no longer members of the 13th Party Central Committee, according to a decision made on Friday.

Phạm Bình Minh’s membership at the Politburo was also removed, according to the decision made at the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s extraordinary meeting held Friday afternoon.

During the meeting, the Committee also gave opinions on two individuals that the Politburo would recommend to the 15th National Assembly to be approved as deputy prime ministers for the 2021-26 term.

Also in the same session, Trần Đình Thành, a former member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, former secretary of the Party Committee of and former chairman of the People’s Council of Đồng Nai Province were expelled from the Party.

In June this year, the Committee also expelled members Chu Ngọc Anh, then-chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee, and Nguyễn Thanh Long, then health minister, from the Party at an extraordinary meeting. — VNS