DraftKings Set to Launch Top-Rated Online Sportsbook in Ohio on New Year’s Day

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today plans to launch its award-winning online sportsbook in Ohio on January 1, 2023, pending licensure and regulatory approvals. Home to several professional and college sports teams, DraftKings will offer eligible customers in Ohio the opportunity, beginning on New Year’s Day, to place legal and regulated bets on DraftKings Sportsbook across several sporting events, including the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship and professional sports leagues, including the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS and more.



Customers in the Buckeye State can also expect to have access to a best-in-class sports betting experience, including the opportunity to place a variety of bets, such as its signature same-game parlays, player props, special odds boost selections, and more.

“We’re excited to ring in the New Year with the launch of our top-rated DraftKings Sportsbook app in Ohio,” said Matt Kalish, DraftKings Co-Founder and President, DraftKings North America. “Ohioans are passionate sports fans with hometown pride, and we’re thrilled to offer them a variety of ways to have more skin in the game ahead of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship and the NFL playoffs.”

Prior to DraftKings’ online sportsbook going live in Ohio, DraftKings customers in the state can give back to their local communities through DraftKings’ “Give Ohio Props” program. For every sign up or sign in on DraftKings’ Give Ohio Props website during the month of December, DraftKings will donate $25 (up to a total of $50,000) to Operation Ramp it Up, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, whose mission is to install wheelchair ramps for disabled veterans, their family members and anyone with mobility issues, at no cost to them. For more details about this program, including the full terms and conditions, please visit the website here.

DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program, with a focus on Service, Equity, Responsible Gaming, Vitality, Entrepreneurship, and Sports. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program, and DraftKings’ collective mission is to protect consumers with groundbreaking technology, employee training, resources for customers, and the support of evidence-based research.

Eligible customers in Ohio can access the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here. To become a DraftKings Dynasty Rewards member, visit sportsbook.draftkings.com/dynasty. For problem gambling support or services, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The Company operates iGaming in 5 states through its DraftKings brand, as well as operating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an award-winning iGaming product and iconic gaming brand, in 3 states. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 21 states and in Ontario, Canada. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” ”would,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.