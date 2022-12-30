Submit Release
ELI DE DXMN releases a new song named "HEARTLESS"

Singer/songwriter/producer

ELI DE DXMN

ELI DE DXMN is a producer/rapper from berlin germany. He releases on 01/01/23 a new song with musicvideo named "HEARTLESS"

I AM HAPPY TOO ANNOUNCE THAT I AM BACK IN THIS MF”
— ELI DE DXMN

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELI DE DXMN , announced on 12/24/22 the release of his new single, HEARTLESS, which Releases with a musicvideo on 01/01/23.

This new Single is released by DXMNGXNG and distributed worldwide by DXMNGXNG.

its gonna be available on spotify and apple music in high resolution audio and spatial audio (dolby atmos).

its gonna be a very dark Trap banger with Hard lyrics. The musicvideo releases on Youtube at the same time it releases on streaming services.

ELI DE DXMN - HEARTLESS gonna be a song from his upcoming Album "ANTINOSTALGIA". the release date for the album is unknown but long waited for.

He described that the album gonna be a "piece of audio art" . after he released RED , the berlin Rapper hasnt released music in over 1 year. ELI DE DXMN wasnt very active on social media either (musical wise) . he had a strong start with his album "DXMN" in 2021. then he worked with sony music and turning tables on the song "plasma" and "smoke" . before he released BATHSALT20 and now HEARTLESS he worked for other artist and coproduced songs like escape plan and hurricane. the single that releases on 01/01/23 is 2:45 minutes long and fans are excited and cant wait much longer. we all gonna hope 2023 is his year. the inspiration for the musicvideo are old movies and musicvideos such as three6mafia and more. HEARTLESS has no Features but gonna include a CAMEO of a famous Musician . its not clear who that is but he stated "it is a very controversial artist". we gonna see if thats the case.....

be ready for 01/01/23.

Elias Diego
CBCOMPANY
Cbcompany@gmail.com
ELI DE DXMN - HEARTLESS (from ANTINOSTALGIA)

