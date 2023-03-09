Fibrinogen Concentrate Market size is expected to increase at CAGR of 15.5% per year to reach worth $2182.7 USD in 2029
Global Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Overview
A human blood derivative known as fibrinogen concentrate is used to treat a number of illnesses. Injections, tablets, and powder forms are all available. For more than 70 years, medical research and treatment have made use of fibrinogen concentrate, often known as FBC. A white to off-white substance called fibrinogen concentration is produced from plasma (the liquid part of blood). It has high concentrations of fibrinogen, which is what causes blood clots to form.
Future applications of "Fibrinogen Concentrate" will develop along with medical technology. These days, blood clots and other medical problems are treated with the help of this life-saving drug. The majority of the increases are related to variables like the rising elderly population, rising heart disease incidence, and rising surgical operations. The growth is attributable to the rising incidence of cancer and cardiovascular disorders. As a treatment for certain illnesses, fibrinogen concentrate is employed.
Fibrinogen concentration comes in a variety of varieties. The most popular and cost-effective form is human fibrinogen concentrate. Additionally, it is the best at causing blood to clot. Animal-derived and synthetic variants of fibrinogen concentrate are among the additional varieties. Although animal-derived fibrinogen concentrates are frequently more expensive, they are also more efficient at clotting blood than their human-based counterparts. Although synthetic fibrinogen concentrates are less expensive, they might not be as good at clotting blood as ones derived from animals.
Congenital fibrinogen deficiency, among other medical conditions, uses fibrinogen concentrate as a sort of medical supply. Fresh human blood that has been frozen and thawed is used to make fibrinogen concentrate. This makes it possible to concentrate and purify the fibrinogen. In order to reduce bleeding during surgery, it is then used. Another medical problem that is treated with fibrinogen concentrate is cancer and heart disease.
Based on type, application, and region, the market has been divided into segments. Whole-blood fibrinogen concentrate and clinical trial fibrinogen concentrate are the two types of products available on the market. The market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, diagnostics, and other applications. The market is split into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) based on region (MEA).
The three leading companies in the fibrinogen concentrate market are Fujian Jinyuan Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., and Baxter International Inc.
Based on types, the Fibrinogen Concentrate market is primarily split into:
• Human Fibrinogen Concentrate
• Others
Based on applications, the Fibrinogen Concentrate market covers:
• Surgical Procedures
• Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency
Geographically, the analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the COVID-19
Negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt in the "Fibrinogen Concentrate Market." This is due to the fact that many individuals are now taking fibrinogen supplements to preserve their capacity to clot blood in the event of an emergency. However, COVID-19 has raised the market for products containing fibrinogen concentrate. This has happened as a result of increased public awareness of the significance of keeping healthy blood clotting capacity in case of a medical emergency.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Fibrinogen Concentrate Market
A medicinal medication called fibrinogen concentrate is used to assist avoid blood clots. People with risk factors for blood clots, such as high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes, can benefit most from it. Both oral and intravenous administration of fibrinogen concentrate are options. It is offered as a tablet, a powder to be diluted with water, or a liquid for injection.
The market for "Fibrinogen Concentrate" is now experiencing significant difficulties. These difficulties include the product's restricted availability, high production costs, and users' ignorance. The product's limited availability is a result of the necessity for patient customization. In addition, using high-quality ingredients necessitates significant production expenses.
