Avere Beauty Now Offering Three Packages for Laser Hair Removal at Its Pittsburgh and Murrysville MedSpas

New laser technology makes hair removal more effective, no burning feeling and outright comfortable.

LAWRENCEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the many reasons why Avere Beauty is unique and special, is because the esthetics services are personalized. Each person’s beauty wants and needs are unique and special.

The Avere Beauty reputation continues to be earned by the most up-to-date training and qualifications of the expert staff, and the latest techniques and products and skin care expertise. Like laser hair removal.

There’s a documented, good reason why laser hair removal is often called permanent hair reduction. If done right, by professionals using the latest technology, it is permanent.

Laser hair removal directs an ultra high-powered, quick ray of light to heat-up the melanin in the skin. The melanin absorbs and disperses the heat, while the moisture in the hair molecule rapidly heats the follicle.

It is so effective, because, over the course of multiple treatments, targeted hair removal ruptures and disrupts the follicle and prevents hair regrowth.

“Laser hair removal is relatively less painful than other forms of hair removal, like waxing. In the past, laser hair removal machines were not very good at removing certain types of hair from certain skin tones. These days, the modern laser hair removal technology, like the one used at Avere Beauty, is much more effective.

“The exciting news is that Avere Beauty uses a brand new laser,” says the upbeat Avere Beauty COO Frank Udavcak. “It is the latest technology, without a burning feeling. It actually makes our hair removal service as comfortable as it gets.”

And because each person’s hair removal wants and needs are unique, Avere Beauty is now offering three personalized and special packages for Laser Hair Removal at Its Pittsburgh and Murrysville MedSpas.

 The Small Area laser hair removal includes the upper lip, chin,neck and eyebrows for only $200.

 The Medium Area laser hair removal includes bikini, arms, beard, and underarms for only $200.

 And the Large Are, which includes full arms, chest, back, and full legs for only $400.

“The purpose and the specific laser hair removal area and the Avere laser hair removal package is a personalized decision,” adds Frank Udavcak. “Because laser hair removal is personal!”

For more information, please visit www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Location:
3453 Butler Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
United States

Murrysville Location:
5100 Old William Penn Highway
STE 3
Export, PA 15632
United States

Frank Udavcak
Avere Beauty
+1 949-424-8240
